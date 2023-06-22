World

Ukraine Missile Strike Blows Hole in Bridge to Crimea—Report

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian missile strike has blown a hole in a bridge connecting Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region with annexed Crimea, officials said on Thursday morning.

Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed by the Kremlin to lead Ukraine's southern Kherson region after it was seized following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, said Kyiv's forces had attacked attacked bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson region and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

"The criminal Kyiv regime committed a barbarous shelling of civilian facilities—bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson region and Crimea near Chongar," he wrote on his Telegram channel, sharing images of the strikes.

Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut
Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade are seen at the front line near the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on June 17, 2023. A Ukrainian missile strike has blown a hole in a bridge connecting Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region with annexed Crimea, officials said on Thursday morning. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Saldo said authorities believe British Storm Shadow missiles were used in the strikes.

"The road surface on the bridges was damaged. There are no casualties," he added.

A tweet from geopolitical analyst Michael Horowitz shows a large hole in the road surface of a bridge.

Crimea's governor, Sergey Aksyonov, said the Chongar bridge was struck overnight on Thursday.

Ukraine hasn't commented on the reports of strikes on bridges between the Kherson region and Crimea.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

