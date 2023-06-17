Ukraine Mocks Russia's 'Invincible' Khinzal Missiles After Patriot Success

Ukraine has released a video mocking the effectiveness of Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, dubbed "invincible" by pro-Kremlin propaganda, after a significant number were shot down using U.S. Patriot missile systems.

According to the video published by the Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security of Ukraine (CSCIS), a state agency, Kyiv has successfully shot down 13 Kinzhal's over the past couple of months.

Russia is continuing to bombard cities across Ukraine using missiles and drones, many of which are being downed by air defense systems, while Ukrainian troops have begun counterattacking against Moscow's forces in southern and eastern parts of the country.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko looks at the remains of a Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile at an exhibition showing remnants of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kyiv claims to have shot down 13 of these missiles over the past two months, and has released a video mocking the Russian weapon. Oleksii Samsonov/GETTY

Kinzhals are air-launched ballistic missiles which can travel 10 times the speed of sound, up to a range of 1,250 miles, according to Russian media reports. Pro-Kremlin state news agency Tass said the weapons, which are typically fired from Russian MiG-31K jets, were first deployed in Ukraine in March 2022.

However, their effectiveness has been significantly blunted by the arrival of Patriot missile systems, donated by the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands, which first arrived on Ukrainian soil in April 2023.

The CSCIS video mocking the Kinzhals was posted on Twitter on June 16, with the message: "Have you heard that "Kinzhal" missiles are invincible? Watch this video to know the truth."

Have you heard that "Kinzhal" missiles are invincible? Watch this video to know the truth 👇 pic.twitter.com/yq0Kjut9RX — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) June 16, 2023

The clip begins with archive footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin proudly discussing the Kinzhal, before text appears stating: "Russia would have you believe it's 'invincible' Kinzhal missile can work wonders. And even evade air defense systems. Like everything Russia says...It's a lie."

It continues: "In the last two month[s] we have shot down 13 Kinzhals with American-made patriot missiles. Western weapons save Ukrainians and Ukrainians destroy Russian myths."

The text is accompanied by footage of a Patriot battery firing and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posing with part of a Kinzhal that had been fired at Ukraine, while the song 'What a Difference a Day Made' plays in the background.

Earlier this month, Raytheon Technologies, the U.S. defense contractor leading the production of Patriot air defense systems, announced it will increase output to 12 batteries a year, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Commenting on the missiles' performance, Greg Hayes, the company's chief executive, commented: "We have been very surprised at its effectiveness."

The success of Ukraine's air defense systems has led some to question whether the Kinzhal truly does have hypersonic capabilities.

Speaking to Newsweek, military expert David Hambling, author of a book on the use of drones in warfare, commented: "If Kinzhal genuinely was a hypersonic missile as Putin claims—that is one capable of carrying out complex maneuvers at more than Mach 5—then it would be extremely difficult to intercept with current anti-missile systems.

"However, all the indications are the Kinzhal is simply an air-launched ballistic missile."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment by email.