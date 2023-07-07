World

NATO Outlines Ukraine's Roadmap to Becoming a Member

By
World Russia-Ukraine War NATO Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday outlined a roadmap for Ukraine to become a member of the military alliance.

At next week's landmark summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will "reaffirm" an earlier commitment that Ukraine will join the alliance in the future, Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

In September 2022, Ukraine announced a bid for fast-track NATO membership after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had annexed four Ukrainian regions partially controlled by Russia. Should Ukraine become a member of the military alliance, NATO would be obligated to take action to defend the country against Russia in the war.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, on July 6, 2023. Stoltenberg has outlined a roadmap for Ukraine to become a member of the military alliance. FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP/Getty Images

"I expect all leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal," NATO's chief said.

Stoltenberg said that prior to Ukraine becoming a member of the 31-member alliance, a NATO-Ukraine council will be established. He described the council as "a political platform where we can have crisis consultations and also actually make decisions together and deepen our political cooperation."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC