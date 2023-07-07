NATO Outlines Ukraine's Roadmap to Becoming a Member

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday outlined a roadmap for Ukraine to become a member of the military alliance.

At next week's landmark summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will "reaffirm" an earlier commitment that Ukraine will join the alliance in the future, Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

In September 2022, Ukraine announced a bid for fast-track NATO membership after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had annexed four Ukrainian regions partially controlled by Russia. Should Ukraine become a member of the military alliance, NATO would be obligated to take action to defend the country against Russia in the war.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, on July 6, 2023. Stoltenberg has outlined a roadmap for Ukraine to become a member of the military alliance. FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP/Getty Images

"I expect all leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal," NATO's chief said.

Stoltenberg said that prior to Ukraine becoming a member of the 31-member alliance, a NATO-Ukraine council will be established. He described the council as "a political platform where we can have crisis consultations and also actually make decisions together and deepen our political cooperation."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.