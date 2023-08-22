World

Ex-Trump Adviser Calls Out 'Lies' About Russia Losing Ukraine War

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Tucker Carlson

Retired United States Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor claimed during a Monday broadcast that not only is Ukraine not winning its war against Russia, but that the country's military has lost 400,000 people killed in battle.

Macgregor, a former Defense Department adviser during the Trump administration, made the claim during the most recent episode of Tucker Carlson's show on X, formerly Twitter.

Kyiv does not publicly disclose official figures for casualties sustained during the war. However, The New York Times last week cited U.S. officials as saying Ukraine has seen close to 70,000 deaths during the war and an additional 100,000 to 120,000 wounded. The outlet calculated Russia's casualties to be closer to 300,000, which included 120,000 deaths and 170,000 to 180,000 injuries.

Macgregor did not share more information regarding the 400,000 dead Ukrainian figure he said on Carlson's program.

Ex-Trump Adviser Claims Ukraine Has Lost 400,000
Thirteen coffins draped with Ukrainian flags lined up at the Krasnopilske cemetery during a mass funeral for Ukrainian military members, on July 1, 2022. An ex-adviser to Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine has lost 400,000 soldiers in the war against Russia. Paula Bronstein/Getty

"I think all of the lies that have been told for more than a year and a half about the Ukrainians are winning—Ukrainian causes just, the Russians are evil, the Russians are incompetent—all of that is collapsing," Macgregor told Carlson. "And it's collapsing because what's happening on the battlefield is horrific.

"Ukrainians now we think have lost 400,000 men killed in battle. We were talking about 300-350,000 a few months ago. Within the last month of this supposed counteroffensive which was to sweep the battlefield, they lost at least 40,000 killed," he said.

Macgregor went on to claim that 40,000 to 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers are amputees and the "hospitals are full" in Ukraine.

Newsweek reached out to Douglas Macgregor and a spokesperson for Ukraine's armed forces, respectively, via email for comment.

Macgregor was appointed by Trump to serve as a senior adviser to the secretary of defense in November 2020 and held the post until Trump left office in January 2021. He has made frequent appearances on Carlson's former show that aired on Fox News.

Last September during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Macgregor said that things were going "very, very badly" for Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces were amidst what was characterized by most analysts as a successful counteroffensive. He also predicted at that time the war could end soon.

On Monday's show, Macgregor said that Ukrainian commanders have been forced to surrender due to their units sustaining heavy injuries. He added that Russians "have always treated the Ukrainian soldiers very fairly and very gently from the very beginning."

Jason Jay Smart, a political adviser on post-Soviet and international politics, told Newsweek that Macgregor was invited onto Carlson's show "because he is one of only a handful of the hundreds of thousands of former U.S. military officers who believes that Russia is anything other than losing terribly."

"Secondly, his arguments are the quintessential example of 'cherry-picking.' He actively seeks out data points that affirm his biases, rather than analyze the data as a whole, which shows that Russia is being destroyed," Smart said.

"Sadly, Macgregor is hungry for media attention and is willing to say whatever is necessary to have some relevance. However, he remains wholly irrelevant to world affairs, except when Carlson needs someone to console him."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC