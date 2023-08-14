Ukraine Downs 15 Drones, 8 Kalibr Missiles in Odesa Overnight

Ukraine said Monday its military had downed 15 drones and eight Kalibr missiles during an overnight Russian aerial attack focused on the southern port city of Odesa that injured at least three people.

"The enemy attacked the Odesa region three times during the night, using two waves of attack drones, a total of 15, and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles," the Operational Command South wrote on its Telegram channel.

The region on the Black Sea coast has been targeted by Russia multiple times in recent weeks as Ukraine conducts its counteroffensive to reclaim territory seized by Moscow's forces during Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's air defense forces downed all of the incoming drones and missiles, but falling debris from the weapons damaged a student dormitory and a supermarket in Odesa, injuring three workers, the military said.

A destroyed car lies amid rubble in the historical center of the Ukrainian city of Odesa on July 23, 2023. Officials said the latest Russian attack on the city had involved 15 drones and eight Kalibr missiles. Viacheslav Onyshchenko/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

"The blast wave damaged windows and balconies in several buildings, and damaged cars parked nearby," the Operational Command South added, sharing photos and videos of the aftermath that showed huge columns of smoke rising into the sky and firefighters tackling large blazes.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Moscow launched a barrage of missile and drone strikes on Odesa shortly after Ukraine on July 18 struck the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links annexed Crimea to Russia. Ukraine's air force said it had destroyed 37 out of 63 targets in the Odesa region, which included 23 suicide drones and 14 cruise missiles fired at "critical infrastructure and military facilities."

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for the country's European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, told Newsweek last month that the attack was "revenge" for Kyiv's strike on the bridge, which is a key supply route for Russia's forces.

"The mood is very devastated," Stefanishyna said. "Russia is basically showing that she will force us to pay with our lives."

"These attacks were on the grain terminals in Odesa, destroying the infrastructure," she said. "But also, it was an act of revenge for the Kerch Bridge, which has been destroyed and which will only be able to be back to operating after September 15. The summer season in Crimea was slightly shorter than expected."

Authorities in Odesa said a Russian attack had damaged a building at the Chinese consulate in the port city on the night of July 18. The regional governor of Odesa oblast, Oleh Kiper, published a photo that showed minor damage to the building's windows.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said at the time that consulate staff had "long left the premises and no one was hurt."

"China is closely following the developments and staying in touch with the parties concerned. We will take all measures necessary to keep Chinese institutions and nationals safe in Ukraine," the statement said.

Beijing and Moscow have maintained diplomatic, political and economic ties throughout Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

