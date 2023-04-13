Ukraine and Russia Make Moves to Identify Who Beheaded Soldier

Ukraine's ombudsman has said that his country's intelligence services know who was responsible for the purported beheading of a captured Ukrainian soldier. It comes as Russia announced it is investigating the video of the alleged war crime.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Thursday that intelligence officers "know approximately who did it, in which area and who played a direct role in it."

Footage has emerged on social media apparently depicting two separate incidents. The first video, on April 8, apparently shows the beheaded corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers next to a destroyed military vehicle.

Ukrainian servicemen walk along trenches near the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut on April 8, 2023. A Ukrainian ombudsman has said that his country's intelligence services know who was responsible for an alleged beheading carried out by Russian troops on a Ukrainian POW. GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

The second video shared on social media on Tuesday, allegedly shows people in military uniforms with white stripes beheading a man in uniform with Ukrainian insignia.

Mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a private military company, have been implicated in the footage, which spurred Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to call on the international community to act as he vowed that there would be "legal" consequences for the perpetrators.

When asked if Ukrainian intelligence believed troops from the group headed by financier Yevgeny Prigozhin were responsible, Lubinets replied, "these are details I cannot speak about publicly but I can say that our intelligence is looking very closely at it," according to the translation of a sound bite tweeted by War Translated.

The footage, which has not been independently verified, was described by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as "awful" but he added that its authenticity needed to be checked.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced that it has initiated a preliminary investigation of the video that appeared this week and that it would assess "the credibility of the data and take appropriate action."

Newsweek has emailed the Russian Prosecutor General's Office for further comment.

In an audio recording on his Telegram social media channel Prigozhin said that claims Wagner troops were involved in the alleged incident were "absolute nonsense."

The latest claims of Russian war crimes come as a report by Human Rights Watch accuses Moscow's troops of unlawfully detaining and torturing people in and around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson from March 2, 2022, to the withdrawal of Russian forces on November 11, 2022.

The watchdog said on Thursday that it had interviewed 34 people who detailed treatment that Russian troops meted out to prisoners in a "torture center and numerous other detention facilities."

In a media statement shared with Newsweek, Yulia Gorbunova, senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch said: "Those responsible for these horrific acts should not go unpunished."