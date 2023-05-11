World

Ukraine Forces Launch Successful Bakhmut Counterattack—ISW

By
World Russia Ukraine Bakhmut Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian troops have made advances in areas around Bakhmut during limited counterattacks, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The U.S. think tank said on Wednesday that geolocated footage showed the successful operations by Kyiv's forces west and southwest of the Donetsk town, near Khromove and Bila Hora, on May 9 and 10.

Ukrainian sources said its forces had destroyed the 6th and 8th companies of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps near Bakhmut and advanced 1.6 miles along a 1.9 miles frontline.

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade posted a video on social media purportedly showing combat with Russia's 72nd Brigade. The clip seemingly shows Russian soldiers running from armored vehicles.

Andriy Biletsky, the founder of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, said on Wednesday that the Russian brigade's 6th and 8th companies were "completely destroyed," in a video posted to Telegram, without providing evidence.

Ukrainian servicemen
Ukrainian servicemen fly a drone at a front line near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region on May 8, 2023. Ukrainian forces made advances around Bakhmut on May 9 and May 10, 2023, according to the Institute for the Study of War. SERGEY SHESTAK/Getty Images

A day earlier, Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose mercenaries are spearheading Moscow's efforts in the town, said Russia's 72nd Brigade had abandoned a strategic bridgehead in Bakhmut, exposing a 1.25-mile section of the front.

The latest video of the Ukrainian counterattack was tweeted by social media user Dan, who tracks military vehicle losses, and noted that the footage showed Kyiv's forces "trolling Prigozhin" with a "tank going bunker crushing."

The ISW said that attritional assaults around Bakhmut and "pervasive issues with Russian combat capability" make Russian forces vulnerable to localized Ukrainian attacks.

Despite the counterattacks, Wagner Group continued offensive operations as Prigozhin continues to complain his men have not received the requested ammunition.

Read more

In a Telegram post on Thursday, he said that his troops were continuing to move towards buildings on Bakhmut's western outskirts.

Prigozhin had previously given a cryptic response to speculation over who he was referring to during an expletive-filled video in which he took aim at the Russian military establishment and a "grandfather" who might be a "real a******", an insult believed to be directed at Vladimir Putin.

But Prigozhin said on Wednesday the "grandfather" could have been former deputy defense minister Mikhail Mizintsev, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, or reality TV star Natalya Khim.

Prigozhin's outbursts appear to be testing the patience of those he is criticizing, according to independent news outlet Meduza.

Kremlin sources told the outlet that Russian officials view Prigozhin's statements about the Russian Defense Ministry as a "serious threat." One source said the Wagner chief is acting "not as part of the same team and not out of the same interests" as Moscow.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC