Explosion Hits Crimea Airfield Hosting Russia's 37th Air Regiment

A Russian military airbase in Crimea has been struck in a Ukrainian missile attack, according to reports.

Footage shared on social media on Wednesday morning showed the purported aftermath of a blast that took place at around 11 a.m. local time at the Gvardeyskoye airfield, north of Simferopol, on the peninsula that has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

Initial reports indicated that a missile had landed near the base but no damage had been done, the Telegram channel Rybar reported.

In videos filmed nearby, an explosion can be heard and smoke is seen rising.

The base is home to Russia's 37th Air Regiment, which is part of the country's Southern Military District. Ukraine's armed forces have carried out several attacks on the airfield in recent weeks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.