Ukraine Air Force Destroys Russian Mi-24 Helicopter, Ammo Depot—Kyiv

Kyiv has said it downed a Russian attack helicopter in a strike amid an uptick in reports of Moscow's aircraft being taken out by Ukraine's armed forces.

In an update on Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said: "Our defenders downed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter and seven reconnaissance UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

Kyiv's update did not specify the location of the purported strikes, which Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry about.

The news comes amid Ukrainian claims of successfully targeting Russian helicopters since the start of the counteroffensive this month. The push is aimed at recapturing Moscow-occupied territory.

A Russian Mi-24 helicopter flies at the Russian military base in Hmeimim, Latakia Governorate, Syria, on September 26, 2019. Ukraine's armed forces said on June 22, 2023 they had shot down one of the aircraft during their counteroffensive. MAXIME POPOV/Getty Images

Between June 16 and June 19, the Ukrainian air defense force said its operators had brought down five Kamaz Ka-52 attack helicopters.

The helicopter gunships cost around $16 million each and have been credited by Russian media for destroying three German Leopard 2 tanks and 11 U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles on June 10, in the southern Orikhiv sector. Kyiv acknowledged some losses but said most of the vehicles were reparable.

As of Thursday, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed 314 Russian helicopters since the start of Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

The website Oryx, which monitors losses on both sides using visual confirmation, has put the figure much lower at 91, three of which are Mi-24s and 36 are Ka-52s.

Ukraine's armed forces update on Thursday also said that Ukraine's Air Force had delivered 12 strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters, as well as six anti-aircraft missile systems.

"Our rocket and artillery troops hit three command and control points, an anti-aircraft missile complex, two manpower and military equipment clusters, 13 artillery units in firing positions, two EW (electronic warfare) stations, and an ammunition depot," said the update.

Ukraine also said on Thursday that Russia had launched 44 missile and air strikes over the previous day but that all the Iranian Shahed UAVs, known as "suicide drones," had been intercepted.

It comes as Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on June 21, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

The think tank also echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments to the BBC that the counteroffensive operations was moving slower than expected, but Ukrainian forces "are likely successfully setting conditions for a future main effort despite initial setbacks."

Marina Miron, a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of War Studies at King's College London, told Newsweek Ukraine's gains "can be assessed only when the military objective is achieved— this goes for both sides, as any progress is not definite unless you can hold the territory you gain."