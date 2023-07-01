World

Video Shows HIMARS Take Out Battery of Russian Howitzers In Ukraine

By
World Russia Ukraine HIMARS

Ukraine's armed forces have released footage they said shows strikes using the U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launcher against Russian targets.

On Saturday, Ukraine's General Staff shared a minute-long clip on social media that begins with a drone shot, from a distance, of locations where it indicated four Msta-S self-propelled howitzers were positioned in a field.

The video then segues into different angles of a Lockhead-designed High Mobility Artillery Rocket System firing into the air. It is not clear if there are several launchers or just different shots of the one system that has been effective in Ukraine's war effort.

M142 HIMARS
An M142 HIMARS launcher with armored cab stands in the Bakhmut direction on May 18, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Kyiv released footage on July 1, 2023, that it says showed U.S.-supplied HIMARS destroying Russian howitzers. Getty Images/Serhii Mykhalchuk

Drone footage shows explosions and smoke going into the air at the purported locations of the vehicles and what appear to be fleeing troops.

"Disposal of Russian SAU Msta-C," the armed forces wrote in a Facebook post next to the clip, adding, "We will stand up and overcome!"

As of Saturday, Russian forces had lost 257 Msta howitzers since the start of their full-scale invasion, according to the website Oryx which tracks equipment losses on both sides.

Newsweek could not independently verify battlefield claims and has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

No information about the location or date of the latest footage is known. Newsweek has emailed the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for comment.

Earlier in the month, Ukraine's armed forces released footage it said showed Ukrainian artillerymen used HIMARS to destroy a battery of Russian howitzers in the Donetsk region.

Other footage shared on social media on Saturday also purports to show Ukrainian strikes. One clip tweeted by the Ukraine Weapons Tracker account showed what it said was a Russian Tigr-M infantry mobility vehicle destroyed on the left bank of the Dnieper River, just outside Oleshky in Kherson Oblast.

Read more

Another clip allegedly shows aerial footage of Russian military vehicles being hit from the air by the Ukrainian military intelligence unit 130th ORB.

It comes as British officials said on Saturday that Ukraine has "almost certainly" restarted deploying personnel to the east bank of the Dnieper River near the ruined Antonovskiy Bridge where fighting has intensified.

Combat around the bridgehead has been made difficult by the flooding and destruction caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam in June, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.

Ukraine accused Russia of "ecocide" and destroying the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the dam on June 6.

The British intelligence update added that Russian forces holding the Dnieper's east bank includes elements of its 7th Guards Air Assault Division, a part of the Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF). The Defense Ministry of the U.K. said it is "highly likely" that parts of the DGF have been reallocated to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC