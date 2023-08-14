World

HIMARS Take Out Four Russian Msta Howitzers in 'Perfect Shot': Video

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine HIMARS

Ukraine's defense ministry has shared new footage appearing to show a Ukrainian HIMARS strike on Russian artillery in the country's annexed eastern Donetsk region.

Four Russian self-propelled Msta howitzers were destroyed by a "perfect shot" from a Ukrainian-operated High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Ukrainian defense ministry said on Monday morning. The government department shared a clip that appears to be drone footage of strikes on Russian positions, showing soldiers fleeing after several explosions.

Newsweek could not independently verify when or where the clip was filmed and has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

Ukraine has repeatedly shared footage of its forces using HIMARS to target Russian positions. Kyiv's fighters have been using HIMARS since June 2022. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with 38 HIMARS and ammunition to date, according to the U.S. Defense Department.

A M142 HIMARS
A HIMARS launches a rocket in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on May 18, 2023. Ukraine's defense ministry has shared new footage appearing to show a Ukrainian HIMARS strike on Russian artillery in the country's annexed eastern Donetsk region. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

HIMARS and other artillery are high on Kyiv's wish list of security assistance from its Western allies and effective use of artillery is key for Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.

"Artillery has been hugely important in this war," Davis Ellison, a strategic analyst with the Hague Center for Security Studies, told Newsweek earlier in August.

Kyiv hopes to push dug-in Russian troops back from front lines in southern and eastern Ukraine in its current offensive, now in its third month.

It is not clear which type of Msta gun the Ukrainian HIMARS targeted, but according to Dutch open-source intelligence outlet, Oryx, Russia has lost a total of 272 Msta variants since the outbreak of all-out war in Ukraine in February 2022.

On Sunday, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses had shot down eight HIMARS projectiles.

Ukrainian forces carried out counteroffensive operations on at least two parts of the front line on Sunday, according to the Institute for the Study of War think tank.

Fighting hot spots in latest assessments include around the settlement of Urozhaine, in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Russian-annexed Zaporizhzhia, said early on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had advanced in part of the village.

"After two weeks of the most difficult and bloody battles for this settlement, the enemy managed to enter and gain a foothold in the northern part of Urozhaine," Rogov wrote on Telegram. "Russian soldiers continue to hold positions in the southern part of this settlement."

Read more

On Monday morning, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, said over the past week, Ukraine had "certain successes" in Urozhaine.

On Sunday, Moscow said that its forces had struck Ukrainian units close to the village.

In an operational update on Monday morning, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russian troops had launched "several waves" of Kalibr cruise missile and drone strikes at Ukraine overnight. The unmanned aerial vehicles were launched from Russia's Krasnodar region, and the Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 15 of the drones and the eight Kablir missiles, the Ukrainian military said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC