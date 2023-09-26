Ukraine Trying To Outgun Russia in War of Inflatable Decoy Tanks

New footage circulating online appears to show a Kyiv drone operator zoning in on a Russian decoy T-72 tank as inflatable military equipment makes a reappearance in the grinding war in Ukraine.

A clip captured on an airborne drone looks to show three inflatable Russian T-72 tanks in close proximity to one another, although one is clearly visible in the open with two more obscured by foliage. The video does not show any firing on the decoy tanks by Ukrainian forces.

Newsweek could not independently verify when or where the footage was filmed, although open-source intelligence accounts suggest it could be in Ukraine's annexed southern Zaporizhzhia region. The western part of the region is a hotspot of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.

Both sides have used decoys in the war to pull the attention away from true targets, with this type of tactic being a long-established one in contemporary warfare. Decoys like these inflatable tanks will attract enemy fire, meaning the other side uses up its ammunition without taking out any valuable assets.

An inflatable decoy of an M1 Abrams tank is displayed during a media presentation in Decin, Czech Republic on March 6, 2023. New footage widely circulating online appears to show a Ukrainian drone operator zoning in on a Russian decoy T-72 tank as inflatable military equipment makes a reappearance in the grinding war in Ukraine. MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to the war, Russia had used a range of decoys, including of its MiG-31 supersonic jet and radar systems.

The inflatable T-72 tank in the footage circulating online may belong to Russia's 45th Separate Camouflage Engineer Regiment, which is known for operating inflatable decoy equipment. The Russian defense ministry has been contacted for comment via email.

But Ukraine is also adept at wielding the blow-up decoys against Russian forces. Earlier this year, Czech company Inflatech, saw a 30 percent surge in business compared to the previous year, the Associated Press reported in March, although the company's chief executive would not specify if the decoys were being used against Russian forces in Ukraine.

"If I force the enemy to destroy a thing of mine by using something which is four times, but in reality it could be 20 times more expensive, than I'm the winner economically," Inflatech CEO Vojtech Fresser told the media at the time.

Ukraine has also used wooden replicas of U.S.-provided rocket launchers to deceive Russian forces.

In late January, Ukraine's General Staff said Russia had deployed inflatable tanks in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, but "they deflate without fulfilling their main mission."

Zaporizhzhia, which was annexed by Russia in September 2022, has become a hotspot of mechanized warfare in Ukraine's gruelling land counteroffensive since early June.