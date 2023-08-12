World

Video Shows Rare Russian 'Terminator-2' Hammered in Ukraine Strike

By
Ukraine released a video on Saturday that it says shows a Russian tank-supporting vehicle (BMPT) being destroyed in a drone strike.

"Military counter-intelligence officers of the SBU arranged a doomsday for the Russian 'Terminator-2' BMPT," the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) posted to Telegram next to an undated video clip of a military vehicle driving in an open field.

The BMPT is unofficially named the Terminator by its manufacturer, the Russian company Uralvagonzavod. Armed with four missile launchers, two autocannons and two grenade launchers, it supports tanks and other Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) in combat.

"This rare copy of the enemy's defense was burned by just a few hits of kamikaze drones," the SBU wrote, according to a translation of the Telegram post.

Terminator-2 tank support fighting vehicle
A Terminator-2 tank support fighting vehicle (front) is seen at the Luzhsky training ground in Russia's Leningrad region on September 18, 2017. Ukraine released a video on Saturday that it says shows a Russian tank-supporting vehicle (BMPT) being destroyed in a drone strike. VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

The chronology of the different frames in the 1-minute and 12-second video is unclear, but shows the vehicle being destroyed and troops seeming to flee on foot. "They tried to pull out the downed 'Terminator' with the help of a T-80 tank, but...it was also hit by SBU special forces!" the SBU wrote, "We continue to work until complete Victory!"

The video has not been independently verified by Newsweek and no location as to where the drone strike was filmed was given. The website Oryx, which uses open-source intelligence to tally losses on both sides, said that as of Saturday, the Terminator was one of 941 Russian losses of AFVs.

This week, German news outlet Deutsche Welle reported that Ukraine has captured over 800 Russian artillery systems, armored vehicles, and other weaponry since the start of the war, including 300 tanks. It comes as Ukraine has continuously called for more Western ammunition from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Newsweek reached out to the Russian defense ministry via email for comment.

On Thursday, Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said that the United States would increase its production of 155 millimeter shells to 80,000 per month by 2024.

Ryder added that over the course of the war, which started in February 2022, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over 2 million 155 mm ammunition rounds and that U.S.-supplied cluster munitions have already proved helpful on Ukraine's front lines. The U.S. has also said it would consider training Ukrainian F-16 pilots on American soil, although it might take time before the aircraft can be integrated into Ukraine's air fleet.

On Saturday, Russia said its air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian missiles over the Kerch Bridge, which connects Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean peninsula, said the bridge, which has been the scene of previous strikes blamed on Kyiv, was not damaged. In a separate statement, the Russian defense ministry accused Kyiv of trying to hit the bridge with an anti-aircraft guided missile.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC