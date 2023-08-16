World

Ukraine's 'Sea Baby' Drones Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Crimea Bridge

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Russia Crimea

Ukraine has unveiled new footage of Kyiv's experimental "Sea Baby" waterborne drones, which Ukraine is using to open up new attacks on Russian forces in the Black Sea as its land counteroffensive grinds on in the east and south of the country.

In an article published on Tuesday, CNN showed a clip from Ukraine's security services (SBU) showing Kyiv's "Sea Baby" waterborne drone attacking the Kerch Bridge in mid-July.

The Kerch Bridge, also known as the Crimea Bridge, has been repeatedly struck with missile and drone attacks, although Ukraine has been coy about claiming responsibility. On July 17, Russian authorities said two Ukrainian unmanned service vehicles (USVs) had targeted the bridge overnight. Moscow said two adults had been killed and one child was injured.

Sea Baby USVs
Ukraine's security services have released new footage of their "Sea Baby" waterborne drones. The head of Ukraine's SBU said these surface vessels had been used to carry out a "successful hit" on the Kerch Bridge, the Russian assault vessel, Olengorskiy Gornyak, and Moscow's SIG tanker in the Black Sea. Security Service of Ukraine

The bridge connects mainland Russia to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. Kyiv has vowed to reclaim Crimea, which also offers a supply route for Russian troops in occupied southern mainland Ukraine via the Chonhar bridge to Kherson.

Back in October 2022, the Kerch Bridge was damaged in an explosion that Moscow blamed on Ukraine, though Kyiv had never officially claimed responsibility for the blast.

Vasyl Maliuk, the head of Ukraine's SBU, told CNN that "sea surface drones are a unique invention of the Security Service of Ukraine" rather than a private venture, and acknowledged Ukraine's role in the October and July attacks.

Ukraine's naval drones, both surface and underwater, are broadly made up of a standard set of components, but each unmanned vehicle is likely to be very slightly different to the last, according to U.K.-based drone expert, Steve Wright.

"You can tailor the vehicle to the mission," he told Newsweek on Wednesday. But this type of USV typically has a turret with a camera at the front and a conventional maritime radar fixed to the top, as seen in the SBU's footage. Ukraine is likely to be selective about using this radar, he added, as one of the drones' key advantages is how difficult they are to detect.

Releasing this footage is also a calculated risk against operational security on Ukraine's part, he said, but one outweighed by the benefits of keeping the Western spotlight—and interest—on Ukraine's armed forces.

Kerch Bridge
A video grab shows the damaged Kerch Bridge—linking Crimea to Russia—which was heavily damaged following an attack. On July 17, Russian authorities said two Ukrainian USVs had targeted the bridge overnight with naval drones. Crimea24TV/AFP via Getty Images

"We are working on a number of new interesting operations, including in the Black Sea waters," Maliuk said. "I promise you, it'll be exciting, especially for our enemies."

Maliuk said these "Sea Baby" drones had been used to carry out a "successful hit" on the Kerch Bridge, the Russian assault vessel, Olenegorskiy Gornyak, and Moscow's SIG tanker in the Black Sea. Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry.

Read more

Ukraine said its naval drones struck a Russian warship in Russia's Black Sea base at Novorossiysk earlier this month. Moscow denied that the landing ship, the Olenegorsky Gornyak, had been damaged. However, Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's security service, said the ship was not able to perform combat missions, and the British Defense Ministry said it had "almost certainly suffered serious damage."

The following day, Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport said Ukrainian waterborne drones had struck a Russian oil tanker, the SIG, close to the Kerch Strait Bridge.

In a post to social media on August 5, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said that with each mission, Ukrainian drones in the sea and air "become more accurate, operators more experienced, combat coordination more effective, and manufacturers get the opportunity to improve tactical and technical characteristics."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC