Ukraine Sniper Takes Out Six Russians in Quick Succession, Video Shows

A video of a Ukrainian sniper gunning down multiple Russians in quick succession is spreading on social media.

The clip was posted to Reddit Monday on the r/CombatFootage sub and so far has more than 19,000 upvotes and 1000 comments.

The clip appears to show the sniper using an infrared scope and depicts Russian soldiers walking down a street before they are picked off. According to the post, the footage was taken by the sniper in Bakhmut, an area that has experienced some of the most intense fighting in the ongoing conflict.

This clip showcasing success by Ukrainian forces comes as analysts speculate that Ukraine could launch another counter-offensive against Russia in coming months.

A Ukrainian sniper with the 28th Brigade looks towards a Russian position from a frontline trench on March 05, 2023 outside of Bakhmut, Ukraine. A video has gone viral on Reddit showing a Ukrainian sniper taking out multiple Russians quickly. Getty

In the clip it is not clear whether the Russian soldiers realize the sniper's position, or even that they are under fire. The video appears to show a total of six Russian soldiers dropping to the floor after being shot. The clip has also been edited to play the sound of the Nintendo mascot character Mario's jump each time a shot makes contact.

Earlier this week Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke during a hearing with the Senate Armed Service Committee regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking on March 28, he said that he believes Ukraine will likely have the "upper hand" against Russian forces in the coming months. He said this would be due to Ukraine's ability to inflict "significant" losses.

He said: "They depleted [Russia's] inventory of armored vehicles in a way no one could ever have imagined.

"And now we see how Russia is reaching for T-54 and T-55 tanks because of the level of damage the Ukrainians have inflicted on them.

"I think we'll see an increase in fighting in the spring as the conditions for maneuver improve, and based on the things that we've done and continue to do. I think Ukraine will have a very good chance of success."

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, has previously dismissed the idea that Ukraine is adhering to a timeline when it comes to a counteroffensive. He has said Ukraine will only do so when it feels it is ready.

While some analysts believe Ukraine will launch an attack in spring, a former Ukrainian general, Viktor Muzhenko, has warned Russia could launch its own offensive over the summer.

During an interview with the Ukrainian newspaper Fakty, he said a Russian offensive will likely occur in late summer or early fall, potentially in August due to its symbolic importance among Russian leaders.