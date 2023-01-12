Unexploded Grenade Lodged in Ukrainian Soldier's Chest Removed by Surgeons

A Ukrainian soldier has survived extensive surgery after surgeons were able to successfully remove an unexploded grenade lodged in his body.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence, shared the story to her Facebook page on Monday, showing the surgeon and the x-ray.

"This is a shock, nice one. Not every wound in the heart area is deadly," she said in her post, according to a Google translation.

"Military doctors conducted an operation to remove a VOG grenade, which did not break, from the body of the soldiers.

"[The grenade] was removed in the presence of two sappers who were ensuring the safety of medical staff.

"The operation was carried out by one of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrew Willow.

"[It was done] without electrocoagulation, as the grenade could detonate at any time.

"The surgical intervention was successful and the injured service man was sent to further rehabilitation and recovery."

It is not clear when or how the soldier came to have the grenade lodged in his chest.

The fighting between Russia and Ukrainian troops continues to rage on with no sign of slowing down. There have been reports of Russian advances in the salt-mining town of Soledar in Ukraine.

But, according to the U.S. based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have not yet fully captured the town.

The Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his forces had taken the city on Tuesday.

"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar [...] No units other than Wagner PMC [private military company] fighters were involved in the storming of Soledar," Prigozhin said in an audio message published by his business, Concord, on Tuesday.

In a follow up message on Wednesday, he said: "Once again, I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army. Civilians were withdrawn, Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed," he said through his Concord press service.

"About 500 people were killed. The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers."

The ISW noted that Russian sources have said that with the fall of Soledar, Moscow forces could go further to capturing Bakhmut, an area that has seen some of the most intense fighting.

However, the think tank argued that the idea of "imminent capture of Bakhmut" and the "collapse of Ukrainian defensive lines" are "divorced from the current operational reality in the Bakhmut area, where Russian forces remain far from severing Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) needed to encircle Bakhmut."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.