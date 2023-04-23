Ukrainian Troops Have Landed on the Left Bank of the Dnipro River: ISW

Ukrainian forces have successfully established positions along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the past few days in a sign that Russian forces are losing their defensive positions in the south, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said.

The Washington D.C.-based research organization said that Russian military bloggers had been able to provide enough geolocated footage and reports to confirm the presence of the Ukrainian military on the other side of the natural boundary as of Saturday. Kherson Oblast, in the south of the country, sits above Crimea and has been largely under Russian control since the early phases of the war.

The development comes as Western analysts have long suspected Ukraine would mount a spring offensive on Russian defensive positions, which entrenched over the winter as the war approached its first year of fighting. In late 2022, Ukraine was able to recapture the city of Kherson, which it heralded as a key victory and left Russia holding none of the country's major cities.

The ISW could not confirm the scale or the intentions of the landings, which appear to have occurred north of Oleshky, a town opposite Kherson on the other side of the Dnipro River.

A park overlooks the Dnipro River and its southern shore, controlled by Russian troops, as Ukrainians struggle to establish normal lives after eight months of Russian occupation, on February 14, 2023. Kherson was the only major city to be occupied by Russia, so its liberation by Ukrainian forces was greeted with joyful scenes in the main square. Scott Peterson/Getty Images

Footage reportedly recorded on April 18 shows Ukrainian amphibious vehicles landing on the eastern bank of the river, establishing a bridgehead. Bridges across the river had previously been destroyed as Ukraine sought to cut Russian supply lines into Kherson.

BREAKING:



Ukraine has released a video of its amphibious landing on the left bank of the Dnipro river, establishing the first bridgehead east of Kherson.



It was recorded on April 18th.



pic.twitter.com/E7nMp2Pl6f — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 23, 2023

This is a developing story. Further updates to follow.