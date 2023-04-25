World

Kyiv Trolls Putin with Bird's-Eye Video of Kremlin as Spy Drones Spotted

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War

A Ukrainian official shared a bird's-eye video of Moscow's Red Square on Monday, as surveillance drones were found around the Russian capital.

"Ukrainian drone flies calmly over Moscow. It seems that the Kremlin has every chance to be in the affected area very soon. Fireworks planned for May 9th?" Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted on Telegram, referring to Victory Day—Russia's annual commemoration of the defeat of the Nazis in World War II.

Newsweek couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the footage, and has contacted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Russian soldiers stand on Red Square
Russian soldiers stand on Red Square in central Moscow on September 29, 2022, as the square is sealed prior to a ceremony of the incorporation of the new territories into Russia. Banners on the stage read: "Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia!". ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

Tensions have been rising in Russia ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive by Kyiv. In Moscow, a military parade will still be held in Red Square on May 9, but the traditional in-person procession of the Immortal Regiment has been scrapped due to security concerns. Parades to mark May 9 have also been canceled in Crimea, and in the cities of Belgorod and Kursk, which border Ukraine.

In further comments on Twitter on Tuesday, Gerashchenko said: "Red Square will be closed to the public from April 27 to May 10 due to the preparation and holding of the parade. If I'm right, this has never happened in the history of Moscow—not even in 1941. Is the Kremlin authorities afraid of something?"

"But there is one more thing, drones fall from the sky. The physical closure of the square does not protect from that," he said.

On Tuesday, Russia's state-run news agency Tass said three drones with cameras were found in different areas of the Moscow region, including one not far from a drone that was found with explosives in the Bogorodskoye district a day earlier.

"The day before, a fallen unmanned drone with a camera and a microphone was found on the territory of the Ugolek SNT in the Bogorodskoye urban district. It was found about 4 kilometers from the crash site of a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone with explosives," law enforcement agencies were quoted as saying.

A spokesperson for Russia's law enforcement agencies told Tass that Moscow was investigating the matter, and that all three drones have been "sent for examination."

"It is being established who they belonged to and for what purpose they were launched," the spokesperson said.

Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for launching the drones. Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry by email for comment.

Read more

Gerashchenko also shared the 11-second video on his Twitter page, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "growing more and more toxic."

"The only foreign leader to participate in a victory day parade in Moscow on 9th May is the president of Kyrgyzstan. His invitation to attend was made in the end of March," he tweeted.

"This year, the aggressor country won't have any demonstrations or rallies dedicated to 1st May. Russian authorities also won't hold the traditional "Immortal Regiment" march on 9th May," he added.

Volodymyr Yatsenko, a co-founder of Ukrainian online bank Monobank and the manufacturer of Dovbush T10 reconnaissance drones, said he would give at least 20 million hryvnias ($543,000) to a drone manufacturer who lands a drone on Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
CNN
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Fox News CNN Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC