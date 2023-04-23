Ukraine Hopes for 'Reasonable' U.S. 2024 Candidates: Diplomat

A top Ukrainian diplomat has said Kyiv is hoping for "reasonable" candidates in the 2024 United States presidential election, adding that Ukrainian leaders believe American bipartisan support is strong enough that the race will not undermine vital financial and military support for the war-torn nation.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko—Kyiv's envoy to the United Kingdom who previously served as Ukraine's foreign minister—told Newsweek in an interview at the nation's embassy in London that Kyiv's priority is to avoid the politicization of its defensive fight against Moscow.

"If we can avoid this, it would be great," Prystaiko said. "If we can have somebody pro-Ukrainian, it would be perfect. I wouldn't expect us to have a pro-Ukrainian president; that's the way we want to describe them each and every time, as would any nation. No, I would expect them just to be reasonable."

But with fringe Republican lawmakers agitating against American aid and leading presidential candidates expressing scant interest in a long war, Ukraine could be in for a tricky 2024 election cycle.

Trump Trouble

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—the two frontrunners for the Republican 2024 nomination—have both come under fire for recent comments on Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly proposed handing Russian President Vladimir Putin chunks of Ukraine in exchange for peace.

DeSantis, meanwhile, said that "becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of" America's most pressing national interests.

He quickly walked back the comments after backlash, but his initial remarks speak to the sentiment of the populist right-wing of the GOP where opinions on Ukrainian sovereignty range from apathy to outright opposition.

America's defense of Ukraine, and rallying of an international coalition standing behind Kyiv, is one of President Joe Biden's most notable successes to date. With Biden widely expected to stand for a second term in 2024, Republicans may look to use Ukraine—and the flood of American weapons and financing heading to Kyiv—against him.

Prystaiko, though, told Newsweek that Ukraine is confident of deep and bipartisan backing.

"It suggests only that they are coming up to the moment when they have to say everything and anything against what the Democrats are saying," he said of DeSantis' recent remarks. "He is saying something that will resonate with voters because the other side of the political spectrum is saying the opposite."

"You always have to be radically opposed if you want to be seen, if you want to stand out from the crowd," Prystaiko added. "He changed his position realizing, and his team realizing, that he went too far."

Trump's statements are more troubling. The former president has repeatedly echoed Kremlin talking points, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity in March: "The key is the war has to stop now because Ukraine is being obliterated."

Trump also said he would have prevented Putin's invasion, though on terms entirely unacceptable to Kyiv.

"At worst, I could've made a deal to take over something, there are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could've worked a deal," the former president said.

Prystaiko—who was serving as Ukraine's foreign minister while Trump was in office—said he agreed that the former president's rhetoric is more worrying: "I still believe that so much can be done."

Prystaiko was on the infamous phone call between Trump and Zelensky that led to the former president's first impeachment. Trump was accused of tying the release of withheld military aid to a proposed Ukrainian investigation into Biden, who was preparing for his presidential run.

The partial transcript of the call suggested that Trump had bought into the conspiracy theory that Ukraine was involved in the cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee, which came to play a central role in the 2016 presidential elections and subsequent investigations into Trump's alleged ties to Moscow.

Prystaiko said he does not think that Trump will retain any ill will towards Kyiv.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with that," he said of the first impeachment of the former president. "Nobody could prove, reasonably, that actually he was pressuring Zelensky," he added.

"Everybody was attributing it to pressure on a particular issue," the diplomat said, referring to the supposed investigation into Biden. But, he added, the focus of the call was actually about "something else which I'm not going to reveal, for our own Ukrainian reasons."

Partisan Politics

Ukraine will not choose sides, Prystaiko said.

"If Ukraine wants to play a particular political party—and I believe that many nations try it in the U.S.—my only advice as the former minister of foreign affairs is don't. Just don't," he said.

"First of all, it's much more complicated than anybody can imagine. It's too complicated to play any games. Second, give yourselves a chance to actually believe in the democratic process. What is wrong with that? Let them elect their own leaders...They naturally have their own interests and foreign interests. And this interest, generally, works in our favor."

"The picture some have in their minds that Ukraine is somehow aligned with Democrats is wrong," he said.

The constant visits of prominent American lawmakers from both parties, Prystaiko said, signifies that disputes on Ukraine do not represent "a core problem," but rather "their internal debate."

Such visits are highly important, he added.

"Biden was six or seven times in Ukraine, so now when he is the Democratic president, he knows what he's talking about," Prystaiko said, noting that former President Barack Obama failed to visit Ukraine in either of his two terms.

Still, Ukraine and its backers on the Hill are having to grapple with Republican challenges. This week, a group of far-right GOP lawmakers wrote to Biden demanding an end to "unrestrained" support for Ukraine, claiming American backing will "only prolong the conflict, leading to escalation and more violence."

New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, publicly refused an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Ukraine. McCarthy said before last year's mid-term elections that GOP control of the House would mean no more "blank checks" for Ukraine.

Refusing Zelensky's invitation last month, the speaker told CNN: "I don't have to go to Ukraine to understand where there's a blank check or not...I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don't have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it. And my point has always been, I won't provide a blank check for anything."

Prystaiko admitted that the interaction could have gone better.

"This probably could have been played better by both sides," he said. "We could have invited him quietly so it wouldn't get into the papers. He could also have played it a bit more gently."

Ultimately, Prystaiko said he believes Ukraine aligns with basic American "principles" regardless of fierce partisan nuances.

"You don't have to support Democrats and their decisions on birth control, or arms control, or whatever. It's just a very simple message about this distant war," he said.

The American Voter

Prystaiko said Ukraine should be a "very simple" issue for Americans. "I understand the complex picture of [the] balance of power, nuclear threats, mutual defense, deterrence, mutually assured destruction," he added. "This is not another complicated foreign issue where you have to send your kids. This is not Afghanistan...It's not Iraq."

Ukrainians, he explained, "are suffering because somebody came on their soil and killed their people. What is difficult to understand? Nobody is fighting over some river or mountain, or something like that. These people came on their soil, they killed there. Now they are stationed there and digging trenches there. And what do you have to do? You have to help."

"We are a younger version of you. We have been part of an empire and are now trying—by the best example possible—to create a new society," he said.

"Ukrainians are asking for the tools," Prystaiko said. Those tools, though, are at the crux of opposition from American lawmakers on the distant left and right of the two main parties. More weapons to Ukraine, they say, will only prolong and exacerbate the conflict, while financial aid could be better spent at home.

"They're always talking about giving Ukraine billions and billions," Prystaiko said of opponents to Ukrainian aid. "The checks are supporting our budget, but most of this is going back to American industry."

Most of what is being sent are old stock, specifically designed to fight Russia, never used, and now near useless for the American military, Prystaiko continued.

"All these tanks, all these planes. The A-10 [Thunderbolt II tank buster aircraft] is a good example. They started using it almost 50 years ago. It is old. Give this plane to us. You say they won't be effective; let's see. It was built to be effective against Russian tanks. Put them in use."

Americans should not forget their responsibilities towards Ukraine, Prystaiko said, referring to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum by which the U.S., U.K., and Russia gave security guarantees given to Kyiv in exchange for Ukraine giving up the nuclear weapons left in the country's possession after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"You wanted us to give up the weapons," Prystaiko said. "You offered us your protection if we did it. Do you remember that still?"

The U.S. remains "the only nation" capable of single-handedly giving Ukraine the edge over Russia, Prystaiko said. "That's why we are so preoccupied thinking about the U.S. each and every minute."

Prystaiko said his London hosts have at times offered a more sobering take, drawn from the U.K.'s struggle through World War II. "I recall conversations with people saying that we're only in the first year of war. They were waiting three years until the Americans came to help against Hitler."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Foreign Ministry by email for comment.