World

Ukraine Map Shows Russians Nearing Kupyansk as Locals Evacuated in Kharkiv

By
World Ukraine Russia Kharkiv

Settlements around the liberated city of Kupyansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv oblast are being evacuated again because of increasing Russian attacks.

In September 2022, Ukraine recaptured all of Kupyansk, crossing over the Oskil River in a key moment in its successful "lightning" Kharkiv counteroffensive. But for the second time in five months, local authorities have urged residents there to flee to safety because of the fierce fighting.

A map by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which provides daily graphics of the situation on the ground, shows the extent of the fighting in the area.

Institute for the Study of war map
This map from the Institute for the Study of War shows in yellow the areas that Russia claims it controls as of August 9, 2023. Settlements around Kupyansk are being evacuated again. Institute for the Study of War

The Kupyansk city administration said on Wednesday that "mandatory evacuation" was being enacted in 37 settlements in the territories that were liberated by Ukrainian forces last year.

Russian troops are said to be less than five miles from the city and there are concerns that their gains could impact Kyiv's ongoing counteroffensive.

The forced evacuation was being enacted close to the combat zone due to the "constant shelling and taking into account the security situation" in the area, the head of the district's military administration, Andrii Kanashevich, said in a statement on Telegram.

Kharkiv Regional State Administrator Oleg Synegubov said that following a meeting on Wednesday, it was decided that more than 11,000 people would be evacuated and provided with "temporary housing in safer areas."

"The enemy has significantly increased the shelling of settlements close to the front line and continues to terrorize the civilian population," he said.

Read more

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Ukrainska Pravda on Wednesday that Russian forces had created an offensive group consisting of eight "Storm-Z assault units" to take Kupyansk.

He said the Russians were also advancing from Novoselivske, about 16 miles southeast in Luhansk Oblast. They had unsuccessfully tried to cut off Ukrainian troops with a flank attack and encircle some of the brigade's units defending there, he said, adding: "Our soldiers are bravely holding the defense."

Kupiansk sign
An inscription that reads "Kupyansk is Ukraine" on a billboard on May 23, 2023, in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Residents in settlements around the city have been evacuated as Russian troops draw near. Yan Dobronosov/Getty Images

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post on Wednesday that Russian forces had also been staging "unsuccessful offensives in the Sinkivka district of the Kharkiv region for several days." She said that "the goal of the enemy in the Kupyansk direction is to break through the defense of our troops and go directly" to the city.

Russia has been concentrating troops around Kupyansk since mid-July. Due to its close proximity to the border, the city and areas around Kharkiv Oblast have been under constant attack since the start of the war.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC