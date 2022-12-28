Ukraine War Live Updates: Odessa Removes Statue of Catherine the Great
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian parliament Wednesday, telling members that Ukrainian troops have reclaimed more than 1,800 towns and villages that were temporarily occupied by Russian troops.
- Last week, Ukrainian defense officials reported more than 100,000 Russian troops have died since the war started. The UN estimates there have been nearly 18,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine over the course of the war.
- Russian troops appear to be working on reinforcing part of their frontline in the Luhansk Oblast and predicted Russia "will likely prioritize" this "logistically important" area moving forward, according to the latest British intelligence.
- A spokesperson for the Kremlin has said peace talks cannot proceed unless Ukraine and the countries supporting Ukraine agree to Russia's recent annexation of four Ukrainian territories. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexations of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia territories in late September.
Odessa Removes Statue of Catherine the Great
The Ukrainian city of Odessa has begun dismantling a statue of Russian empress Catherine II, known as Catherine the Great.
The empress is a controversial figure in Ukraine. She was empress of Russia from 1762 to 1796 and is a symbol of Russian imperialism.
In November, the Odessa City Council voted to take down the statue of the city's founder.
"Members of the executive committee supported the draft decision on the dismantling and transfer of the monument to the Founders of Odessa," the Odessa City Council wrote on its official Telegram channel.
The statue will reportedly be moved to a museum, media outlet Suspilne reported.
Since Russia began its invasion, Ukrainian cities have removed monuments associated with Russia as a "derussification" effort.
The statue of Catherine has been vandalized several times since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 of this year. A red hood was thrown over Catherine's head, a noose placed in her hand and red paint was thrown at the base of the statue in November.
Kremlin Says Peace Plan Must Include Annexed Oblasts
Russia said peace with Ukraine is only possible with the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any peace talks must include the recognition of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts.
"To begin with, so far, there is no Ukrainian 'peace plan' of any kind," he told reporters Wednesday. "And again, no Ukrainian 'peace plan' is possible if it does not take into account the modern reality - with Russia's territory, with four new regions joining Russia," according to Russian news agency TASS.
Peskov added that any plan that does not take those circumstances into account "cannot claim to be a peace plan."
Russia declared the annexation of these regions with a referendum vote in September. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the annexations of the oblasts in October. The referendums were dismissed as "shams" by Ukraine and its western allies.
"The Kremlin's sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement in September. "The United States does not, and will never, recognize the legitimacy or outcome of these sham referenda or Russia's purported annexation of Ukrainian territory."
The United Nations called the referenda "illegal" and "an attempt to modify Ukraine's internationally recognized borders."
Over 300K in Kyiv Reportedly Without Power
More than 300,000 customers in Kyiv were reportedly without power Wednesday morning amid cold temperatures, as the operator of Ukraine's power grid warned of increasing electricity shortages.
Kyiv city official Nikolay Povoroznik said emergency power outages are continuing, according to the Russian news agency TASS and the Ukrainian news outlet Klymenko Time.
"For instance, on the morning of December 28, over 300,000 consumers in Kiev did not have electricity," Povoroznik was quoted by both media outlets as saying. The power outages are impacting both heat and water supplies.
Serhiy Kovalenko, the head of the Ukraine energy supplier Yasno, said repair efforts are underway and that the power shutoffs will continue in the meantime, according to the Ukraine news outlet Ukraine Gate.
Ukraine's main grid operator, Ukrenergo, posted a Telegram message about the status of the electricity system on Wednesday. In the post, Ukrenergo attributed the increase in electricity shortages to critical infrastructure shelling in eastern Ukraine.
The grid's current capacity is "not enough to meet all the needs of consumers in the country," Ukrenergo said. "In this regard, consumption limits have been set for all regions, exceeding which leads to the need for emergency shutdowns."
The grid operator said repair crews are working to address damages caused by Russian shelling over the last few months. Forecasts show temperatures in the area only reaching the upper 30s over the next couple of days.
UK Trains Ukrainian Troops on New Sea King Helicopters
The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense said Wednesday it plans to provide Ukraine with Sea King helicopters "as part of its continued support" amid Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
The British Royal Navy has already trained 10 Ukrainian crews on how to operate the military aircraft, British defense officials said. The Sea Kings will benefit Ukraine's search and rescue efforts as the war continues.
The latest British intelligence reports Russian troops are "likely" working to reinforce sections of their frontline in the Luhansk Oblast, an area officials say "has been relatively vulnerable" since October and is "logistically important" for Russia. The ministry predicted Russia will focus on bolstering its frontline in the Kremina section of Luhansk moving forward.
"The Kremlin claims that the 'liberation' of this area is a core justification for the war," the ministry said Wednesday.