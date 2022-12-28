Ukraine War Live Updates: Odessa Removes Statue of Catherine the Great

Odessa Removes Statue of Catherine the Great

The Ukrainian city of Odessa has begun dismantling a statue of Russian empress Catherine II, known as Catherine the Great.

The empress is a controversial figure in Ukraine. She was empress of Russia from 1762 to 1796 and is a symbol of Russian imperialism.

In November, the Odessa City Council voted to take down the statue of the city's founder.

"Members of the executive committee supported the draft decision on the dismantling and transfer of the monument to the Founders of Odessa," the Odessa City Council wrote on its official Telegram channel.

The statue will reportedly be moved to a museum, media outlet Suspilne reported.

Since Russia began its invasion, Ukrainian cities have removed monuments associated with Russia as a "derussification" effort.

The statue of Catherine has been vandalized several times since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 of this year. A red hood was thrown over Catherine's head, a noose placed in her hand and red paint was thrown at the base of the statue in November.