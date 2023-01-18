Putin Says Russia's Goal is to Liberate the Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the goal of his "special military operation" in Ukraine is to liberate the contested Donbas region.

During a meeting with war veterans in St. Petersburg Wednesday, Putin said "full-scale hostilities" in the Donbas region have been nonstop since 2014.

"Everything we do today, including the special military operation, is, as I said more than once before, an attempt to stop this war," he said.

"This is the meaning of our operation. And also protecting our own people who live on those territories."

He added that territories, including the Donbas, are Russia's "historical territories" from before the fall of the Soviet Union.

Putin continues to accuse the current Ukrainian leadership of being a neo-Nazi regime who wants to destroy Russian culture and language in Ukraine and "exterminate" the people who live within these disputed territories who consider themselves Russian.

According to Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, Putin said he expects this military operations to end in Russian victory.

"In terms of the end result and the victory that is inevitable, there are several things that have not gone away and that are at the heart of our victory," he said.

"This is the unity and cohesion of the Russian and in general multinational Russian people, this is the courage and heroism of our fighters within the framework of a special military operation and on the front line."