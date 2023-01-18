Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin Says Russia's Goal is to Liberate the Donbas
- At least 14 people, including Ukraine's Interior Minister, were killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv Wednesday, according the Ukraine's State Emergency Services.
- Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was killed, along with Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovich, among others, when the emergency civil service helicopter crashed into a kindergarten in Brovary, a city near Ukraine's capitol of Kyiv.
- There are 25 others, including 11 children, who were injured, officials report.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the Ukrainian Security Services (BU) to investigate the crash, adding that the pain of this tragedy is "unspeakable."
- Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ilhor Klymenko, the head of the National Police, will serve as the acting Interior Minister.
- This comes as Russia plans to increase its military to 1.5 million personnel over the next three years.
- Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin is en route to Berlin for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group later this week.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Putin Says Russia's Goal is to Liberate the Donbas
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the goal of his "special military operation" in Ukraine is to liberate the contested Donbas region.
During a meeting with war veterans in St. Petersburg Wednesday, Putin said "full-scale hostilities" in the Donbas region have been nonstop since 2014.
"Everything we do today, including the special military operation, is, as I said more than once before, an attempt to stop this war," he said.
"This is the meaning of our operation. And also protecting our own people who live on those territories."
He added that territories, including the Donbas, are Russia's "historical territories" from before the fall of the Soviet Union.
Putin continues to accuse the current Ukrainian leadership of being a neo-Nazi regime who wants to destroy Russian culture and language in Ukraine and "exterminate" the people who live within these disputed territories who consider themselves Russian.
According to Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, Putin said he expects this military operations to end in Russian victory.
"In terms of the end result and the victory that is inevitable, there are several things that have not gone away and that are at the heart of our victory," he said.
"This is the unity and cohesion of the Russian and in general multinational Russian people, this is the courage and heroism of our fighters within the framework of a special military operation and on the front line."
Three Top Ukrainian Officials Killed in Helicopter Crash
Ukraine's Interior Minister and two other top officials were killed when a helicopter crashed into a kindergarten in the city of Brovary, near Kyiv Tuesday.
Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw the country's police and emergency services, is the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the war in Ukraine began nearly one year ago.
Monastyrskyi's deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were also killed in the crash.
According to Ukraine's State Emergency Services, at least 14 people were killed in the crash, including nine aboard the helicopter and one child on the ground.
There were 25 people injured, including 11 children, officials report.
The initial death toll was higher, with at least 18 killed and up to 30 injured.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called this a "terrible tragedy" and ordered the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine to investigate the crash.
Prime Minister Dneys Shmyhal appointed Ihor Klymenko, the national police chief, as acting Interior Minister.