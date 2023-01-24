Ukraine War Live Updates: US-Made Radar Destroyed in Kherson, Report
- Today marks 11 months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, over 18,400 civilian casualties have been recorded by the U.N., though officials continue to warn actual figures are "considerably higher."
- Poland asked Germany for permission to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine; German lawmakers are expected to debate the ongoing issue tomorrow.
- Meanwhile, the Biden administration is expected to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. A decision could also come as soon as tomorrow.
- In a major government shake-up, several senior Ukrainian officials lost their jobs today amid a corruption scandal.
- Ukraine has reclaimed control of about 54 percent of the territory temporarily occupied by Russian forces, according to the latest British intelligence.
US-Made Radar Destroyed in Kherson, Report
Russian forces reportedly "wiped out" a U.S.-made radar system in the Kherson region this week.
The radar was identified by Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Defense, as a AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar located near Antonovka. The radar was destroyed by the Russian Airborne Force, Konashenkov told the Russian state-owned news outlet TASS.
Two additional U.S.-made radar systems, identified as AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radars, were destroyed by Russian troops in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, according to Konashenkov.
In addition to claiming responsibility for destroying the U.S.-made radar, Russia also said its troops caused more than 40 casualties among Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk and another 30 in the Krasny Liman area this week. Additional Ukrainian casualties were reported by Russian defense officials in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions, TASS reported.
WATCH: Pentagon Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. General Pat Ryder is providing the latest on the situation in Ukraine.
The news briefing is now underway, watch live here.
Germany Expected to Approve Leopard Tanks Transfer
Germany is reportedly expected to approve a request Poland's prime minster made earlier this week to transfer German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
The German Parliament will discuss the proposed transfer on Wednesday, according to CNN. Germany's Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union parties reportedly called for the debate, warning that Germany "must fear losing the trust of its allies" as NATO leaders call for more military support for Ukraine as the war approaches its one-year anniversary.
Germany has thus far resisted allowing the Leopard 2 tanks in possession of other countries to be sent to Ukraine, likely due to a fear of instigating a larger war between Russia and NATO allies like Germany. But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stepped up calls for the tanks earlier this week, saying Ukraine and the European countries that support Ukraine will win the war "with or without Germany."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he anticipates a decision will be made about the Leopard 2 transfers soon. He was expected to notify Poland of Germany's approval for the transfer by Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.