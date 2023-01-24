Ukraine War Live Updates: US-Made Radar Destroyed in Kherson, Report

US-Made Radar Destroyed in Kherson, Report

Russian forces reportedly "wiped out" a U.S.-made radar system in the Kherson region this week.

The radar was identified by Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Defense, as a AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar located near Antonovka. The radar was destroyed by the Russian Airborne Force, Konashenkov told the Russian state-owned news outlet TASS.

Two additional U.S.-made radar systems, identified as AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radars, were destroyed by Russian troops in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, according to Konashenkov.

In addition to claiming responsibility for destroying the U.S.-made radar, Russia also said its troops caused more than 40 casualties among Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk and another 30 in the Krasny Liman area this week. Additional Ukrainian casualties were reported by Russian defense officials in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions, TASS reported.