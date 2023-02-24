Ukraine War Live Updates: G7 Leaders Vow to Increase 'Costs to Russia'

G7 Leaders Vow to Increase 'Costs to Russia'

G7 leaders released a joint statement condemning Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and vowing to increase "the costs to Russia and those supporting its war effort" Friday.

The leaders of the G7 met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reiterated "our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes."

"We condemn Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war, disregard for the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and indifference to the impacts that its war is having on people worldwide," the G7 said in a statement released after their meeting. The G7 called on Russia to "immediately" withdraw troops from Ukraine, writing that Russia has the ability to "end this war."

The statement called Russia's actions "an attack on the fundamental principles of sovereignty of nations, territorial integrity of states and respect for human rights" and a "disregard for the Charter of the United Nations." The G7 said they will not recognize Ukrainian territory annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned any nuclear activity, which Putin has threated in recent months, "would be met with severe consequences."

Sanctions imposed on Russia will continue and expand, the statement said. The G7 will also take "appropriate steps to limit Russia's energy revenue and future extractive capabilities" and will do so "in a way that mitigates spillover effects for energy security, in particular for the most vulnerable and affected countries."

In the U.S., President Joe Biden's administration announced a new set of sanctions Friday aimed at Russia's metals and mining sectors. The U.S. Department of the Treasury called the move "one of its most significant sanctions actions to date."

Following the G7 meeting, Biden said Ukraine "is stronger than ever, with the G7 as its anchor" and reiterated G7 leaders' "commitment to impose unprecedented costs on Putin."