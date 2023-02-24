Ukraine War Live Updates: G7 Leaders Vow to Increase 'Costs to Russia'
- Shelling continues across Ukraine as today marks one year since Russia's invasion began.
- In a speech marking the anniversary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine "surprised," "inspired" and "united" the world in its fight, adding the country "will do everything to gain victory this year."
- Many world leaders are reiterating calls for a swift end to the war. Major landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Empire State Building in New York City, lit up in blue and yellow in support of the Ukrainian people.
- More than 8,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began, and another 13,200 civilians have been injured, the U.N. reports, warning actual figures are "considerably higher."
- Several NATO allies have agreed to send tanks to Ukraine in support of the war effort. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv to deliver the first set of Leopard tanks his country has pledged.
G7 Leaders Vow to Increase 'Costs to Russia'
G7 leaders released a joint statement condemning Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and vowing to increase "the costs to Russia and those supporting its war effort" Friday.
The leaders of the G7 met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reiterated "our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes."
"We condemn Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war, disregard for the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and indifference to the impacts that its war is having on people worldwide," the G7 said in a statement released after their meeting. The G7 called on Russia to "immediately" withdraw troops from Ukraine, writing that Russia has the ability to "end this war."
The statement called Russia's actions "an attack on the fundamental principles of sovereignty of nations, territorial integrity of states and respect for human rights" and a "disregard for the Charter of the United Nations." The G7 said they will not recognize Ukrainian territory annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned any nuclear activity, which Putin has threated in recent months, "would be met with severe consequences."
Sanctions imposed on Russia will continue and expand, the statement said. The G7 will also take "appropriate steps to limit Russia's energy revenue and future extractive capabilities" and will do so "in a way that mitigates spillover effects for energy security, in particular for the most vulnerable and affected countries."
In the U.S., President Joe Biden's administration announced a new set of sanctions Friday aimed at Russia's metals and mining sectors. The U.S. Department of the Treasury called the move "one of its most significant sanctions actions to date."
Following the G7 meeting, Biden said Ukraine "is stronger than ever, with the G7 as its anchor" and reiterated G7 leaders' "commitment to impose unprecedented costs on Putin."
New $2B US Aid Package Includes Drones, Ammo
The U.S. announced a new military aid package for Ukraine Friday, on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
The new aid package, valued at $2 billion, is meant to "reaffirm the steadfast support of the United States for Ukraine's brave defenders and strengthen Ukraine's air defenses," according to the U.S. Department of Defense. President Joe Biden's administration authorized the aid package under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
The new aid includes drones to help "strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and help protect its people," the White House said. Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, electronic warfare detection equipment, mine clearing equipment and tools to support secure communication channels are also included.
The aid package follows another U.S. security assistance package authorized through the Presidential Drawdown Authorities, which Biden's administration announced earlier this week. The U.S. has provided more than $32 billion in support for Ukraine over the last year.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov on Friday "to reiterate the unwavering U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine" and discuss the new $2 billion aid package. Austin said in a Friday statement that the people of Ukraine "have shown bravery, skill, and fortitude."
"Today and every day, we stand by the courageous Ukrainians fighting to defend their country, and we mourn with those who have lost loved ones in Moscow's monstrous and unnecessary war," Austin said.
Reznikov thanked Austin and Biden for the new aid package in a post on Twitter.
"We are grateful to the United States for standing with Ukraine," he wrote.