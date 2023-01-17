Ukraine War Live Updates: Death Toll Climbs to 44 in Dnipro Apartment Attack, Many Still Missing
- At least 44 people, including five children, died after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro over the weekend, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.
- Search efforts continue today, at least 20 people remain missing.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack a war crime, saying in an address Monday that it will be under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. This marks the deadliest attack in months.
- The Russian Defense Ministry confirms it plans to increase its army to 1.5 million service members within the next three years.
- Today, the United Nations Security Council will meet today to discuss "threats to international peace and security." The Prime Minister of the Netherlands will also meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
- This comes as the U.S. began a new training program for Ukrainian soldiers in Germany earlier this week.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Dnipro Strike Kills 44, Including 5 Children
More than 40 people have died from the Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in Dnipro over the weekend.
The final death toll from the attack reached 44, including five children, Ukrainian officials report. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, said 79 people were injured.
Some 9 metric tons, about 9.9 tons, of rubble was cleared during the search and rescue operation, the Dnipro City Council said.
This attack marks the deadliest strike on a civilian target in months.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said bringing those responsible for the attack to justice is "the fundamental task for Ukraine and its Western allies," adding that the strike falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.
"And we will use all available opportunities — both national and international — to ensure that all Russian murderers, everyone who gives and executes orders on missile terror against our people, face legal sentences. And to ensure that they serve their punishment," he said in an address Monday.
One of Zelensky's top advisers resigned following the attack, claiming that the missile exploded and fell on the apartment after the Ukrainian air defense system shot it down.
But Ukraine's Air Force had stressed that the country's military was not capable of downing Russia's Kh-22 missiles, which it said was the type that hit the apartment building.
"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression, more than 210 missiles of this type have been launched on the territory of Ukraine. Not one was shot down by means of anti-aircraft defense," the air force said Saturday.
Anti-Ship Missiles Likely Used in Deadly Dnipro Attack
Russia likely used a large anti-ship missile in the deadly weekend attack on apartment buildings in Dnipro, the latest British intelligence states.
"An AS-4 KITCHEN large anti-ship missile, launched from a Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE medium bomber, highly likely struck a block of flats in Dnipro city which resulted in the death of at least 40 people," the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in its Tuesday update.
Russia has used similar weapons in other attacks resulting in mass casualties over the course of the war, including the strike on a Kremenchuk shopping center in late June, the ministry added.
"While some missiles such as KITCHEN are unsuitable for precision strike, evidence from the Ukraine war suggests that dysfunction of Russia's long-range strike capability is more profound," the Tuesday report said. "It highly likely struggles to dynamically identify targets, and to access rapid and accurate battle damage assessment."
Since January 14, Russia has launched "tens" of long-range missiles against Ukrainian infrastructure, primarily targeting the Ukrainian electricity grid, the report states.
The map below shows areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine remaining under Russian control. It also highlights contested areas, notably near Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia.