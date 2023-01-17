Dnipro Strike Kills 44, Including 5 Children

More than 40 people have died from the Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in Dnipro over the weekend.

The final death toll from the attack reached 44, including five children, Ukrainian officials report. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, said 79 people were injured.

Some 9 metric tons, about 9.9 tons, of rubble was cleared during the search and rescue operation, the Dnipro City Council said.

This attack marks the deadliest strike on a civilian target in months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said bringing those responsible for the attack to justice is "the fundamental task for Ukraine and its Western allies," adding that the strike falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

"And we will use all available opportunities — both national and international — to ensure that all Russian murderers, everyone who gives and executes orders on missile terror against our people, face legal sentences. And to ensure that they serve their punishment," he said in an address Monday.

One of Zelensky's top advisers resigned following the attack, claiming that the missile exploded and fell on the apartment after the Ukrainian air defense system shot it down.

But Ukraine's Air Force had stressed that the country's military was not capable of downing Russia's Kh-22 missiles, which it said was the type that hit the apartment building.

"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression, more than 210 missiles of this type have been launched on the territory of Ukraine. Not one was shot down by means of anti-aircraft defense," the air force said Saturday.