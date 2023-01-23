Poland to Help Ukraine 'With Germany or Without'

Top government officials in Poland are urging Germany to allow the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine as the 11-month anniversary of Russia's invasion arrives this week.

Though Poland is trying to collaborate with Germany on the transfer, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday that his country plans to continue providing assistance to Ukraine and that "Ukraine and Europe would win the war with Germany or without," according to Poland's national news agency.

Morawiecki said Poland will soon make its request to send the Leopard 2 tanks official. Poland needs Germany's approval in order to send the tanks Poland possesses to Ukrainian troops, since Ukraine is not a NATO country.

Over the weekend, Germany's foreign minister suggested Germany would not block Poland from providing the tanks, according to The Associated Press. If Poland's request is made official, "we would not stand in the way," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reportedly said during an interview with a French news agency.

Following a meeting last week with the Ukraine Contact Group at the Ramstein air base in Germany, Morawiecki told the Polish Press Agency that Germany's resistance to sending the tanks is "unacceptable" and that Germany "should not weaken or sabotage the activities of other countries" that are supporting Ukraine.

If Germany does not consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks, Morawiecki said Poland will work with a "smaller coalition" of other countries to provide Ukraine with tanks and other military tools.

"I try to weigh my words, but I'll say it bluntly. Ukraine and Europe will win this war—with or without Germany," Morawiecki told the Polish Press Agency.