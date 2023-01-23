Ukraine War Live Updates: Power Deficit Prompts Emergency Outages in Five Regions
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues calling for more tanks and weapons as this week marks 11 months since the start of Russia's invasion.
- Germany seems to be closer to allowing Ukraine to receive German-made Leopard 2 tanks, a move previously resisted due to concerns about provoking a larger war between Russia and NATO allies. Poland is urging Germany to allow its transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukrainian troops.
- Meanwhile, the European Union is moving to approve another military aid package for Ukraine, valued at about 500 million euros.
- In response to continued strain on Ukraine's energy grid following the latest wave of targeted Russian attacks, Ukraine's energy grid operator introduced emergency power outages in several regions on Monday.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Poland to Help Ukraine 'With Germany or Without'
Top government officials in Poland are urging Germany to allow the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine as the 11-month anniversary of Russia's invasion arrives this week.
Though Poland is trying to collaborate with Germany on the transfer, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday that his country plans to continue providing assistance to Ukraine and that "Ukraine and Europe would win the war with Germany or without," according to Poland's national news agency.
Morawiecki said Poland will soon make its request to send the Leopard 2 tanks official. Poland needs Germany's approval in order to send the tanks Poland possesses to Ukrainian troops, since Ukraine is not a NATO country.
Over the weekend, Germany's foreign minister suggested Germany would not block Poland from providing the tanks, according to The Associated Press. If Poland's request is made official, "we would not stand in the way," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reportedly said during an interview with a French news agency.
Following a meeting last week with the Ukraine Contact Group at the Ramstein air base in Germany, Morawiecki told the Polish Press Agency that Germany's resistance to sending the tanks is "unacceptable" and that Germany "should not weaken or sabotage the activities of other countries" that are supporting Ukraine.
If Germany does not consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks, Morawiecki said Poland will work with a "smaller coalition" of other countries to provide Ukraine with tanks and other military tools.
"I try to weigh my words, but I'll say it bluntly. Ukraine and Europe will win this war—with or without Germany," Morawiecki told the Polish Press Agency.
Power Deficit Prompts Emergency Outages in Five Regions
Ukraine's power deficit has increased as consumption rises, the country's national energy company Ukrenergo reports.
"Electricity consumption is higher than on Sunday due to the beginning of the working week, as well as a gradual decrease in temperature throughout Ukraine," Ukrenergo said in a report.
In response, emergency power outages have been issued in five regions: Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Volynsk and Lviv, Ukrenergo announced.
This comes as a result of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks.
"The last attack of the Russians on January 14 caused significant damage to several power units of thermal power plants," Ukrenergo said in a statement. "Electricity production at running power plants cannot fully cover consumption."
Additionally, Ukrenergo said more than 10 gigawatts of basic installed capacity is currently inaccessible to the Ukrainian energy system and are under Russian control. Many of the wind and solar plants are also located in temporarily occupied areas in the southern part of Ukraine.
The energy company said electricity manufacturers are "constantly" working to repair the damage.