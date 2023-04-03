World

Ukraine Details Key Weapon Used to Shoot Down Shahed Drones

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Drones Iran

Ukraine's military has described the "effective" weapons its fighters are using to fend off drone attacks from Russian forces.

Kyiv's soldiers use large-caliber machine guns to shoot down the slow-moving, low-flying Shahed drones, Lt. Gen. Serhiy Nayev, of the Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Iranian-made Shahed-131 and -136 drones have become a common sight across Ukraine since the start of full-scale war in February 2022. The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are operated by Russia. Tehran initially denied supplying Moscow with the drones. However, Iran then said it had sent a "small number of drones months before the Ukraine war."

The drones attempt to "dodge" Ukraine's air defenses, Nayev said, adding the drones are "constantly changing" their flight paths.

On April 1, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said it had shot down six Shahed-136 drones launched by Russia. The previous day, the General Staff said Russia had launched 10 Shahed-136 UAVs in Ukraine, of which nine were intercepted.

Ukrainian Fighter Waiting For Drones
A member of a Ukrainian volunteer unit "Customs", 56, poses next to debris caused by a crashed drone in a trench used by the unit to counter threats during air-raid sirens in a suburb of Kyiv on February 28, 2023. Ukraine's military frequently reports Russian drone attacks across the country. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Drone attacks are regularly reported by Ukraine's military. Among the drones used by Russian forces are the Shahed-131 and the larger Shahed-136, equipped with warheads that can shatter or explode as they approach their target.

Also known as "kamikaze" or "suicide" drones, they travel at slow speeds. The Shahed-136 has a range of around 1,200 miles, whereas the smaller -131 can travel around 550 miles.

Previous footage has shown Ukrainian fighters taking apart the downed remains of the drones, with one Ukrainian intelligence officer labeling the Shaheds as a "simple but effective" weapon for Russia.

Read more

On March 26, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that since the start of March, Russia had likely launched at least 71 Shahed strikes across Ukraine. Writing on Twitter, it said Moscow had likely received "regular resupplies" of the drones, after Ukraine's military and Western analysts said Russia was running out of Shaheds.

Drone strikes had paused for two weeks in late February, the ministry added.

Russia likely launches the drones from two sites near the Ukrainian border, the British Defense Ministry said. They are likely sent into Ukraine from Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Bryansk regions, according to the intelligence update.

The Shahed drones are often simple to shoot down if Ukrainian forces can detect them in time, experts have previously said.

"When you find them, you shoot them," Uzi Rubin, of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and the Begin Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, previously told Newsweek. However, "if you don't see them, you can't shoot them. And mostly you don't see them," he added.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC