Every New Western Weapon, Vehicle Pledged to Ukraine at NATO Summit

Ukraine has gained new pledges of military aid for its ongoing counteroffensive against Russia from its NATO allies, who have been reluctant to commit to a timeline for Ukraine's accession into the alliance.

Although members of the military alliance "reaffirmed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO" as the countries gathered for a summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, Ukraine has not secured a guarantee of when it will be inducted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back at the vagueness of the timetable, writing on Twitter that it is "unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership."

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky (left) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive to speak to media on the second day of the 2023 NATO Summit on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Several NATO countries have pledged new support packages for Ukraine during the summit. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

"It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance," he said, while confirming his presence in Vilnius to "openly discuss" Kyiv's concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden suggested ahead of the summit that there was not "unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war."

Estonia's Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, also suggested to Newsweek earlier this month that although he considers Ukraine joining the alliance to be "inevitable," there is an awareness that it cannot do so when at war.

But despite frustrations from Kyiv, Ukraine has secured additional promises of military aid and support from members of the alliance.

"More weapons for our warriors, more protection of life for the whole of Ukraine! We will bring new important defense tools to Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Newsweek reached out to NATO and the Russian Defense Ministry for further comment via email on Wednesday.

Tomorrow we will continue our work in Vilnius 🇱🇹.



Our defense is a top priority, and I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to take new steps. More weapons for our warriors, more protection of life for the whole of Ukraine! We will bring new important defense tools… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 11, 2023

France Joins U.K. in Long-range Missile Donations

France has followed the U.K.'s lead in providing long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, capable of hitting hardened targets far behind the front lines.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that in light of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, Paris would "increase deliveries of weapons and equipment," including furnishing Ukraine with more deep-strike capabilities.

The U.K. committed to sending Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles, manufactured by MBDA Systems, in May. The missiles are thought to be the longest-range strike capabilities given to Ukraine by its Western backers, with an estimated range of 155 miles.

The move by France triggered anger in Moscow, much as the U.K.'s Storm Shadow announcement did earlier in the year.

"From our point of view, this decision is a mistake with consequences for the Ukrainian side, because this will of course force us to take countermeasures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The commitment of military aid from NATO also drew a thunderous reaction from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who said "World War Three is getting closer."

Germany Looks To 'Air Defense, Tanks, Artillery'

Berlin will send an additional 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks and five recovery vehicles to Ukraine, Germany announced during the summit.

As well as the military vehicles, Ukraine will receive two launch units for the Patriot air defense system, more ammunition as well as anti-mine and anti-drone systems. Ukraine has received at least two Patriot systems from its allies in recent months.

The package amounts to almost €700 million, or $771 million, Germany's Defense Ministry said.

This package will "serve Ukraine's priorities: air defense, tanks, artillery," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, according to Politico.

More Aid To Come

The U.K. will send more than 70 additional military vehicles to Ukraine, along with thousands more ammunition rounds suitable for the Challenger 2 tanks it has donated, Reuters reported on Wednesday. London has also earmarked nearly $65 million for equipment repair, the outlet said.

In a separate press release on Wednesday, the British government said a "significant international framework for Ukraine's long-term security arrangements" will be agreed by G7 countries on the sidelines of the Vilnius summit.

"The overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Oslo has also pledged an additional 1,000 small reconnaissance drones to Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. The Black Hornet unmanned aerial vehicles are "easy to operate, robust depending on the conditions, difficult to detect and particularly well suited for combat in urban areas," the Norwegian Defense Ministry said.