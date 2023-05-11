World

Zelensky Delays Ukraine Counter Offensive: 'We Will Lose A Lot of People'

By
World Ukraine Russia Volodymyr Zelensky Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said "we need to wait" before his forces launch their counteroffensive, suggesting that such an operation now would result in heavy losses.

He said that in terms of motivation, personnel numbers and mentally, "we're ready," but that "in terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet."

"We are still expecting some things," he said in an interview in Kyiv for Eurovision News that was broadcast by the BBC. "They will reinforce our counteroffensive and most importantly they will protect our people. We are expecting armored vehicles, they arrive in batches."

Combat brigades, some of which were trained by NATO members, are "ready" for the long-awaited counteroffensive, he said.

President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pictured in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 9, 2023. He said that Ukraine was ready for a counteroffensive but "we need to wait." Yan Dobronosov/Getty Images

"We can advance with what we've got and I think we can be successful but we will lose a lot of people, I think that is unacceptable," he said. "We need to wait, we need a bit more time."

Much hinges on the expected Ukrainian counterattack, which would be a test for Ukraine to prove that Western supplied advanced weapons, including tanks and air defenses, can be used to make significant battlefield gains.

Adm. Bob Bauer, chair of the NATO Military Committee, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday that Ukraine will have the edge in quality but "the Russians will have to focus on quantity," referring to Moscow's higher troop numbers and older equipment.

However, as Dale Buckner, CEO of international security firm Global Guardian, told Newsweek, "this war has proven that scale alone is not a factor the way it was in World War II. Technology, training, will and morale, which the Ukrainians have, all matter."

Read more

"The Russian army is incredibly large and has an enormous amount of equipment," he said. "That doesn't mean they're well trained, and it doesn't mean they can synchronize anything."

New York University professor and Kroll Institute senior advisor Joshua Tucker said that the main hallmark of a successful Ukrainian counter offensive would be the taking of territory, although there is the question of whether it would involve an attempt to retake Crimea.

Zelensky has repeatedly said that the current war will not end until the peninsula seized by Russia in 2014 is returned to Ukrainian control.

"This would be the riskiest version of the counter-offensive, but also opens up the possibility of delivering the worst setback to Putin—indeed, it is hard to see how Putin recovers if he loses Crimea," Tucker told Newsweek.

He believed that a successful counteroffensive would mean Ukraine would agree to nothing less than regaining all its lost territory. If Ukraine is less successful with its counter offensive, Kyiv might be more likely to think about negotiations, Tucker said.

"The Catch-22 here, though, is that at that point Russia might be tempted to try to push forward and seize more territory in a demoralized Ukraine," he said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC