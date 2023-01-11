Ukraine's Massive Arsenal of Western Tanks Grows as Russia Advances

Ukraine will soon expand its tank arsenal with the addition of Leopard 2 tanks, courtesy of Poland.

Speaking Wednesday at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv, Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country will soon deliver a company of German-made Leopards to neighboring Ukraine. (A company typically consists of 14 tanks.)

News regarding the Leopards came on the same day that Russia claimed its military had taken control of Soledar, a Ukrainian town in the Donbas region, near Bakhmut. Ukraine has denied Russia's claims, but a victory there would give Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces a major advancement after recent losses.

The first claims of a Russian win in Soledar were made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group. In audio messages posted to his Telegram Channel late Tuesday, Prigozhin said his troops had taken the town. On Wednesday, Russian state-owned media outlets also reported Russia had seized Soledar.

However, numerous Ukrainian officials refuted Prigozhin's statements while acknowledging that heavy fighting in Soledar was ongoing.

"After suffering losses, the enemy once again carried out replacement of its units, increased the number of Wagnerites, tried to break through the defense of our troops and fully capture the city, but was unsuccessful," Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, wrote on Telegram.

During Wednesday's press conference, Duda said he hopes his country's contribution of the Leopard tanks will inspire other leaders to supply Ukraine with more armaments. He also said that he wants other countries to unite in an international coalition that will "strengthen Ukraine's defense," the Associated Press reported.

The Leopards will join other tanks and armored vehicles that Western allies have given to Zelensky's forces. Last week, President Joe Biden confirmed the U.S. would be supplying Ukraine with 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, which are tracked vehicles equipped with an autocannon, a machine gun and missiles. Reportedly, the Pentagon is also considering providing Ukraine with some Stryker armored vehicles, which can be fitted with either a machine gun or a grenade launcher.

Meanwhile, France has given Zelensky a number of AMX-10 RC "light tanks," and the United Kingdom is reportedly in talks about supplying Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks.

Glen Grant, a military analyst with the Baltic Security Foundation, previously told Newsweek "the Challenger is a frightening beast" that is "bigger and much more of a monster than Soviet vehicles and tanks."

Newsweek reached out to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry for comment.