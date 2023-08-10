Ukrainians Partying at Beach Club During War Sparks Backlash

A video of Ukrainians partying at a beach club has gone viral amid a debate overseas about whether or not the United States and the West should support any more funding for the war.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the U.S. has committed to more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, the most of any of Kyiv's Western allies.

The clip, posted by TikTok user @shadyftw on Monday, shows hundreds of people partying around the pool bar at Fifty Beach Club in Kyiv with the caption, "Beach club in Kyiv during the war." The video has amassed more than 4.1 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments to cast doubt about the state of the war between Ukraine and Russia, asking "Why are we all panicked and worried when it is party season over there" and joking "Well, at least the Americans are footing the bill."

Stock image of a cocktail sitting poolside. A TikTok video showing Ukrainians partying at a beach club in Kyiv has sparked controversy on social media. iStock / Getty Images

"American Tax dollars at hard work," one TikTok user wrote.

More than 18 months into the war, polls show that Americans have grown increasingly wary about Ukraine spending, with 44 percent of Republicans saying the U.S. is giving too much aid, a June poll from Pew Research shows. Comparably, that figure was only 9 percent a month into the war and 7 percent in May 2022.

It has also become a Republican talking point both for 2024 hopefuls and congressional lawmakers who are refusing to pass the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if it includes more money for Ukraine.

Though the TikTok clip does not offer dire images of destruction that many imagine war to look like, reports from as early as last summer document Ukrainians returning to some sense of normalcy when it comes to nightlife and socializing. Many major news outlets have reported that Kyiv's nightlife has thrived in the backdrop of war.

Another video posted by @zhadyftw shows crowded streets outside bars in Kyiv.

"Well well well," hundreds of TikTok users commented on the clip, which has more than 2.7 million views as of Thursday.

But while some used the videos to fuel skepticism about the war in Ukraine and to question where international aid was being sent, others defended the daily lives of Ukrainians.

"So you think in Berlin everyone cried during WWII? Your [sic] foolish. Life goes on. Even in war," one user commented. "I don't see the problem.. do people have to stop living because of war?" another TikTok user wrote.

The man who uploaded the videos, identified as Edward, took to TikTok himself to address the criticisms.

"These videos quickly went viral, but unfortunately, they received a lot of hate from foreigners," he told viewers on Tuesday. "It's very disheartening to witness so much hate from foreigners just because some people in Ukraine, in those videos, are enjoying their time."

"During moments of war, it is critical for citizens to find moments of joy, of leisure. It is crucial for maintaining high morale between its citizens," Edward said. "War inevitably brings anxiety, fear, stress and engaging in these recreational activities can help you alleviate some of these emotional burdens."

He added that the people who were partying in the videos were also the same people who still have to take undercover shelter during air raids, and included soldiers who are on rotating deployment. Edward said he posted the videos in an effort to balance the perspective about what life in Ukraine looks like in 2023.

Newsweek reached out to @zhadyftw via TikTok for comment.