'Ultra Right Beer' Creator Says He's Already Received 'Thousands' of Orders

In the wake of the backlash that followed Bud Light's decision to offer a sponsorship deal to trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Georgia conservative Seth Weathers decided to start a business that would allow outraged right-wingers to boycott the brand and drink a "100 percent woke-free beer."

Less than 24 hours after launching his Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, Weathers—the former director of Donald Trump's 2016 Georgia campaign—told Newsweek the response has been "absolute insanity," saying there are already "thousands" of pre-orders for his product.

The 38-year-old former political consultant, who already sells products targeted at a conservative clientele—including "Let's go Brandon" merchandise, a political slogan and internet meme used to generally insult President Joe Biden—said he created the "Ultra Right Beer" to "give conservatives another alternative, another company to buy from rather than a company that literally opposes everything conservatives stand for."

In this photo, a Russian River Brewing Company customer takes a sip of the newly released Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer on February 7, 2014 in Santa Rosa, California. Seth Weathers, the former director of Trump's 2016 Georgia campaign, created a "100% woke free" beer after Bud Light gave a sponsorship deal to Dylan Mulvaney. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney was announced on April 2 by the 26-year-old influencer on her Instagram account. She put up a post promoting the beer brand's NCAA's March Madness contest, sparking calls from conservatives to boycott the brand.

Mulvaney has risen to social-media fame in the last 12 months, thanks to her TikTok series chronicling her gender transition under the title of "Days of Girlhood." Her fame has made her a common target of American anti-trans conservatives, with attacks against her intensifying after she was invited to meet President Joe Biden at the White House last year among a small group of young advocates.

Weathers called Bud Light—owned by Anheuser-Busch, which is part of Belgium-based brewing giant AB Inbev—"an American iconic brand" that has alienated its conservative customers. "They'd sponsor Dylan Mulvaney but they'd never in their wildest dreams sponsor Tucker Carlson, why is that?," he told Newsweek.

Weathers has advertised the launch of the beer with a commercial where he hits a can of Bud Light with a baseball bat, after positioning his product as strongly anti-trans. In the ads, he says: "America's been drinking beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use. That's why I created Conservative Dad's Ultra Right 100% Woke Free beer. [...] Stop giving money to woke corporations that hate our values."

America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use.



There's a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

According to Weathers, his initiative has already gathered a lot of interest. "I'd never seen anything like this, and I've been in e-commerce for years," he said. "We got restaurants, bars, military bases, everything you can imagine, all over America—and even internationally, we got requests from Europe, Canada, and somewhere else, I can't remember."

Weathers' Ultra Right Beer will not be available to buy in eight states, including conservative strongholds Arkansas, Mississippi, and Utah. The beer, being brewed in northern Illinois, will come in patriotic red-white-and-blue cans.

At the moment, Weathers' beer can only be sold online but not in stores, though he said he might have a distributor lined up. "It's not just a blip novelty item," he said. "Once we get to these ordering levels we are going to be able to bring the price down drastically." At the moment, a six-pack of Ultra Right Beer costs $19.99. When asked about how many pre-orders he had received, he said "it's in the thousands."

Weathers' beer will only be available in May, when the storm surrounding Bud Light and its sponsorship deal with Mulvaney will have likely calmed down.