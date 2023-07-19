Unbelievable Moment French Bulldog Floods His Entire Home Caught on CCTV

A French bulldog called Lula has left the internet in stitches after getting caught on camera flooding her owner's home with a hose.

In the video shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner, under the username House_of_camille, the Frenchie, can be seen bringing a hose pipe inside her owner's home, through the little dog door that was left often for her, and splashing water all over the place.

Initially, Lula had only done some minor damage, spilling water in a small part of the room before taking the hose back outside. But then she came back in again with the hose and left it in the middle of the room where it continued to pour water across the hardwood floor.

Stock image of a flooded home with an inset of a French bulldog playing with a hose pipe. A Frenchie flooding his owner's flat with a hose pipe has gone viral. Getty Images

As the owner entered her home and walked through the living room, she couldn't understand what had happened. She only discovered what went on and was able to identify the culprit after watching the recording from her pet cam.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received more than 27.7 million views and 1.9 million likes on the platform.

One user, Arva Stanten, commented: "Ok but maybe he was a firefighter in his past life." And Jorge Garcia joked: "INNOCENT!!!" Vane said: "he was obviously trying to help out and clean the floors!" And KodieC added: "You'd never believe it till you've watched the video."

Bri wrote: "At first I was like at least he took the hose back outside... Then he came back hahaa." CoCo said: "Nobody would've believed it if it wasn't caught on camera."

Another user, nevadameowtreasures, commented: "Looks like he was trying to remind you the hose was left on. Good doggie." And Sunshine said: "How did you train him to clean [the] house?" Amanda GonGar added: "He looks so proud of himself. He even jumps in your leg letting you know what he has done. Such a good boy."

Flamess wrote: "The way he's running with his toy-making puddles unbothered." And Zeyda Rodriguez joked: "I'd like to file a claim insurance: my dog decided to bring the running water hose in the house."

Newsweek reached out to House_of_camille for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.