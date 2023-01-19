Internet in Hysterics at Woman's Uncoordinated Rescue Dog: 'Tries His Best'

A dog attempting to catch a ball and failing spectacularly has delighted TikTok viewers.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 3.6 million times, a rescue pitbull can be seen swimming in a pool, before the video cuts to the adorable dog attempting to catch a ball, but instead flailing its paws and falling backwards.

Posted to the page @baileyandodin, the text explains "When I show the world how uncoordinated my dog is," while the caption reads: "He tries his best."

One user commented: "That's how my rescue hound is, she's so sweet tho," while another user commented: "The way he tried catching with the paws just too cute."

Rescuing a dog can be very rewarding, but the animals can often come with interesting quirks due to their challenging start in life. This could manifest itself as fear and anxiety, or a lack of coordination due to never having been played with as a puppy. Sometimes dogs are just born clumsy, and they may grow out of it they may not. As long as it's not a medical issue and your dog is having fun, there's nothing to worry about.

Why Is My Dog So Clumsy?

Like humans, some dogs are just born clumsy, and bigger dogs are naturally more ungainly due to their weight and large feet. If you suddenly notice that your dog has lost their sense of balance however, it may indicate a health issue and you should book an appointment with your vet.

Handicappedpets.com explains that it could be ataxia, a condition that "occurs when a dog loses their coordination due to a sensory dysfunction. A dog diagnosed with ataxia may have unusual movement in their legs, head, body or all three depending on the type of ataxia. Additionally their gait and proprioception, or a dog's awareness of their feet while walking, can be impacted."

WagWalking.com has a list of activities that are perfect for a clumsy dog.

Yoga for Dogs

Dogs inspired one of the best known yoga positions, the downward facing dog, so it makes sense that they may be able to master a few more positions. "Your dog will love doga because they enjoy spending time with you, says WagWalking, "stretching, and just hanging out, which is basically what doga is. In fact, most dogs are already practicing yoga on a daily basis."

Chores Time

WagWalking suggests picking up trash can be a good way to interact with your clumsy dog with fewer accidents than normal.

"All dogs like to help" they say, "just like with children, if you tell them it's a game, they will love it. You can train your poochie to help with chores even if they are clumsy. Just don't do anything that takes a special skill or steady walking. Wad up some paper and throw it on the ground. Kick it around and let your pooch get excited about it. They will likely try to kick it or pick it up by biting it. As soon as your dog does that, tell them how pawsome they are and give them a treat. Keep repeating until your fur buddy picks it up without encouragement."

