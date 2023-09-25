Union Leader Issues Warning to Republicans Amid Shutdown Concerns

Hardline conservatives threatening to shut down the government are to blame if it comes to fruition, the president of the nation's largest union for federal workers told Newsweek.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is among a small but formidable group of lawmakers that has legislatively stifled House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He has to align his slim majority in the conference on multiple appropriations bills by September 30 before a shutdown takes place the following day.

Everett Kelley is the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)—the largest union representing federal and D.C. government employees, totaling about 750,000 workers.

Kelley said he is worried about the economic effects on federal workers and their families, comparing the current deliberations to the 35-day shutdown in December 2018-January 2019 that resulted in 800,000 workers either required to work without pay or furloughed from their jobs without pay. It also cost the American economy about $11 billion.

A protester holds a sign during a protest rally by government workers and concerned citizens against the government shutdown on January 11, 2019, at Post Office Square near the federal building, headquarters for the EPA and IRS in Boston. The rally was organized by The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which is attempting to prevent another potential shutdown from beginning October 1, 2023, but says some House Republicans' critiques are unfounded. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

"I don't think [House Republicans' concerns about spending] have any merit at all," Kelley told Newsweek via phone. "What this tells me is we've got to really go to the polls and vote for people sensitive to the American need. These individuals are not sensitive to the American need. I think they came in with an intent but don't realize how it impacts the rest of America."

Kelley said he has spoken to many congressional members on both sides of the aisle, though as politics goes, many are pointing the finger at the other side.

"We're not partisan one way or another, but it does seem that the Republican Party is doing everything they can to make sure we have a shutdown," he said. "They're not listening to the speaker, and that's a problem."

A shutdown could escalate an already-dicey situation as it pertains to Americans and their checkbooks across a number of sectors. The United Auto Workers continue to strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, drawing attention from presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Student loan payments begin again in October following a COVID-induced hiatus.

Gary Schlossberg, global strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute, previously told Newsweek that the totality of these events could be a harbinger of things to come, including a possible recession at the turn of the year.

But Gaetz and others in his faction, sometimes known as the MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans, have defended their stance.

He clashed with Fox News Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo, who said he is a disruptor trying to blow out GOP unity while also threatening to vacate McCarthy from his role as speaker.

"I'm glad I get to respond to your monologue because if you're saying that I'm standing in the way of all the Republican wins, I'd love you to enumerate them," Gaetz said in response, specifically referencing funding for the U.S.-Mexico border and the war in Ukraine.

Kelley, who said he has little hope a shutdown will be averted, chastised Gaetz and company for likely affecting their own livelihoods for an unknown period of time. He said he just wants to see legislators on Capitol Hill do what's right.

"Congress is locking us out of our jobs," he said. "They need to get their act together and should have learned from the last shutdown this is not the proper way to do business.

"Imagine a paycheck not coming on payday. How are these employees gonna take care of their families? How are they gonna pay their light bills? Sixty percent of America is living paycheck to paycheck. We're in that group."

He also expressed discontent with political messaging by Republican presidential candidates, notably those who have vowed to cut funding for major government agencies.

The Heritage Foundation think tank has worked behind the scenes with the belief that GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump will be reelected in 2024, examining different methods to cut the bureaucracy and the so-called deep state that the former president often maligns. That has reportedly included the potential loss of 50,000 federal workers.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are among those whose platforms involve eliminating the Department of Education.

Ramaswamy has gone much further than his counterparts, saying he would also gut the FBI, Internal Revenue Service, Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and FBI.

"[Candidates] say they will get rid of 90 percent of the government," Kelley said. "It tells us that people want to do harm to patriotic workers. We took an oath."