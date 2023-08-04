Tech & Science

Unique 400-Year-Old Sunken Ship Salvaged With Remains of High-Quality Wine

By
Tech & Science Germany Ship River Discovery

A 400-year-old sunken ship has been salvaged along with remains of high-quality wine and other intriguing discoveries.

Around 450 pieces of wood have been recovered from the shipwreck since salvage work by archaeologists in the German city of Lübeck began in June. The wreck was first discovered in 2022 lying at the bottom of the Trave River, which flows through Germany into the Baltic Sea. For a while, politicians argued over whether to salvage its remains, German newspaper Die Welt reported.

Once archaeologists got the go-ahead to salvage the wreck, they began to find more and more clues about the ship's purpose.

Shipwreck salvaged
Pieces of a 400-year-old sunken ship in Germany are recovered. Archcom

Each new find disclosed more details about the shipwreck. "The ship has revealed more secrets than we dared to hope for," Lübeck's chief archaeologist, Dirk Rieger, told Die Welt.

But what remains a mystery is who owned the ship and where the cargo came from. There are some clues—80 barrels of quicklime were found on board the ship in their original position. On some of these, archaeologists found several brand names that give information about the manufacturer of the goods, Die Welt reported.

Everyday objects were also discovered, providing archaeologists some insight into who may have been aboard the ship.

Most everyday finds were found in the stern and consisted of high-quality wine and schnapps bottles. Crockery like three-legged vessels and jute pots, along with decorated vessels, also offer clues. All of these objects suggest there was a social structure on board and provide information about the passengers' eating and drinking patterns.

The stern of the ship is well preserved, while the bow is mostly destroyed. It is clear that the vessel was intended for cargo.

Shipwreck salvaged
The ship's stern area is seen underwater. Archcom

It seems this ship was vastly different from any other discovered in the Baltic Sea. Archaeologists found that it is not a flat-bottomed ship, as originally thought, but has a keel.

"We were surprised by the good state of preservation of the wood and, above all, the construction of the fuselage," Rieger told Die Welt.

Another surprising find is that the body of the ship was particularly large, at around 75 feet.

The ship is not similar to other modern Dutch models that sailed in the Wadden Sea during this time. It is likely it was constructed in Lübeck under the influence of Dutch shipbuilders.

Now that hundreds of objects have been salvaged, the project is nearly at an end. One of the last things to be brought to shore was the ship's rudder.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about shipwrecks? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC