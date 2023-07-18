U.S.

United Airlines Emergency Slide Which Fell Into Backyard Sparks Backlash

By
U.S. United Airlines Airline Chicago Federal Aviation Administration

An emergency evacuation slide from a United Airlines Boeing 767 plane landed in a Chicago neighborhood on Monday, after falling from the sky near the city's O'Hare International Airport, sparking shock on social media.

The slide, described as "larger than a small car," hit a house in the 4700 block of North Chester, causing some damage, but no injuries. An investigation into what took place has been launched by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the FAA, the aircraft had landed safely at O'Hare International Airport from Switzerland, when maintenance workers noted the evacuation slide was missing. It had landed in the backyard of Chicago resident Patrick Devitt, causing some damage as it scraped across his roof.

Speaking to local network ABC 7 Chicago, Devitt said the incident took place at around 12:15 p.m., when he was away, but his son and father-in-law were inside the property. The family called 911, with FAA officials arriving on the scene within 30 minutes.

Stock photo of a United Airlines flight
A file photo of a United Airlines passenger jet at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee, in September 2019. On Monday, an evacuation slide landed in a Chicago neighborhood after falling from a United Airlines flight. Robert Alexander/GETTY

Photos taken by Devitt show the remains of the large, silver-colored evacuation slide once it had been dragged round to the front of his house.

He commented: "When it's all stretched out, like, it's a little jumbled up. I'm sure, in the picture, from when we dragged it out, it's larger than a small car. It's a very, very big piece of equipment that fell.

"I'm stunned a little bit. I'm just glad that everybody is safe and okay. Just, just seeing that in my backyard, like wow. This really happened. It fell off of an airplane and landed in our backyard."

In a statement, United Airlines said that after the accident: "We immediately contacted the FAA and are working with our team to better understand the circumstances around this matter."

Read more

Newsweek has contacted United Airlines and the FAA by email, requesting additional information.

The accident caused an immediate reaction on social media, with one Twitter user commenting: "OKAY NOW YOU'VE HEARD THE MOST INSANE THING TODAY! Emergency evacuation slide from United flight falls into neighborhood near Chicago O'Hare International Airport."

Another Twitter user posted: "An emergency evacuation slide falls from an airplane ['thinking face' emoji]... seems like that kinda defeats the whole purpose of such a contraption."

A similar incident took place in December 2019, when a six-foot-long evacuation slide fell from a Delta Air Lines flight onto the home of Massachusetts resident Wenhuan Huang.

Speaking to the Boston Herald, a neighbor said: "If it had hit us, we would have been dead—it's that heavy. And if we didn't die—I hate to think of the alternative."

Also in 2019, a woman opened an emergency exit door onboard a plane that was due to fly from the U.K. to Pakistan, thinking it was the toilet, resulting in the exit slide being automatically deployed and the flight being delayed by seven hours.

In May 2023, several passengers required hospital treatment after a passenger forced open a door on a flight to the South Korean city of Daegu while it was in the air. Video filmed inside showed powerful winds lashing passengers, and a 33-year-old man was later arrested.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC