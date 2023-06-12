United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Enters Cockpit

A flight made an emergency landing in Missouri on Sunday evening, reportedly because of smoke in the cockpit.

The United Airlines flight from St. Louis was heading to Denver, but made the emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport just after 7 p.m., KCTV reported.

According to the station, fumes in the cockpit prompted the landing. No injuries were reported.

Marcelo Balboa, a former soccer player, tweeted about the incident.

"Smoke on the plane so we had to do an emergency landing in Kansas City airport ... @UnitedAirlines_ and there staff did a wonderful job today .. thank you," Balboa wrote.

An investigation is underway.

