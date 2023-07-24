Universal Studios Slammed After Trimming Trees Giving Shade to Strikers

Universal Studios is receiving a fine of $250 from the City of Los Angeles after it trimmed down trees allegedly being used for shade by writers and actors picketing outside.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been striking since early May while the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has been on strike since mid-July. As a result, many prominent actors and writers have been picketing outside major studios, mostly in Los Angeles and New York.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced on Twitter on Friday that Universal Studios was receiving a fine for the way in which it trimmed some trees outside its premises. An NBCUniversal spokesperson has since denied that the trimming had anything to do with exposing demonstrators to the heat, and in a statement said it was "not their intention" to make life difficult for people on the picket line.

On July 19, Mejia shared before and after pictures to Twitter of the trees in question. "Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket. The trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees," Mejia tweeted, which was viewed 12.3 million times.

In following tweets, Mejia wrote, "Trees are essential to providing Angelenos with significant environmental and public health benefits, especially during a heatwave."

By Friday evening, he provided an update on the situation, confirming that Universal Studios had broken rules set by Public Works' Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA), an organization run by the city.

"StreetsLA has informed us that they are issuing a citation in the amount of $250 (first-time offense) to Universal Studios. The citation alleges a violation of trimming trees without a city permit. Outdated laws limit penalties the City can issue," Mejia tweeted.

Mejia's tweets were widely discussed on Twitter, with many users seemingly dismayed at the low cost of the fine given to Universal Studios.

"$250? That's truly pathetic given the number of trees involved and the wildlife affected during peak summer," Twitter user Frances Morrighan wrote.

While Twitter user Emily Redenbach added, "Wow. $250. I'm sure they regret it now."

Comedian Sarah Silverman retweeted an article about the tree trimming and wrote, "good grief you gotta be grade-A scumbags to do this s***."

Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown called Universal's move "cruelty" and pointed out on Wednesday another instance of Universal doing construction on sidewalks as another stumbling block for demonstrators.

Wait a minute… so the “yearly tree cutting” Universal claims they were doing when THEY pruned the SHADE trees along the Strike line DURING A HEAT ADVISORY is a lie?



Podcaster Ryan Shead wrote that Universal Studios "butchered" the trees outside their property so the people on strike can "have heat stroke."

Universal Studios butchered trees outside their property so the #SAGAFTRAstrike folks wouldn’t have any shade.



They want these people to have heat stroke. They are ok with physically hurting their actors and writers, potentially killing them over greed.



TV writer and WGA member Helen Shang called the whole thing an "awful tree fiasco."

After receiving the accusations, NBCUniversal denied its intention was to harm people on strike.

"We understand that the safety tree trimming of the ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention," a spokesperson told Deadline on Tuesday, before confirming they were looking at alternative ways to protect demonstrators from the heat.

"In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year...We support the WGA and Sag's right to demonstrate, and are working to provide some shade coverage," the spokesperson added.