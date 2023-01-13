From University To MetaVersity

Science fiction has always fueled the imagination of innovative minds. It is fascinating how "2001: A Space Odyssey" still holds its ground more than half a century after its release.

The "metaverse" as a term was coined by Neal Stephenson in his science fiction novel "Snow Crash." It refers to a virtual reality environment where users can interact with each other and computer-generated characters and objects. Fast forward 30 years, and today the metaverse is becoming a household name.

As educators, we must understand that the future of education is inextricably linked to the future of work. As our world continues to change and evolve, so too must our educational institutions. To meet the needs of a 21st-century workforce, we must embrace new approaches to learning that are more adaptive, flexible and global in scope.

The "metaversity" is one such approach that holds great promise for the future of education. Some educational applications of the metaverse, such as 3D virtual worlds like Second Life, are already being used for distance learning. In the future, the metaverse could be used to create realistic simulations of historical events or scientific phenomena. Students would be able to explore these simulations and learn through experience in a way that is not possible with traditional methods of instruction.

However, there are also some concerns about how the metaverse might be used for nefarious purposes, such as creating cyberbullying environments or spreading misinformation. As with any new technology, it will be essential to monitor its use closely and ensure that it is appropriately regulated. We must remain wary of the "shining new toy syndrome" and assess the offering per its merits.

So what is a metaversity? Imagine that you walk into an ideal university campus where the environment is designed to cater to your learning appetite: a venue for collaborating, learning and connecting with your friends and, most importantly, through a futuristic and immersive learning experience.

Imagine a campus that is built to inspire, provoke and synthesize ideas; it erases boundaries, fuels collaboration and fosters ingenuity with the global and transnational diversity of knowledge, cultures and research. Take all of this and create a space that tests the limits of our developmental capabilities. Welcome to the metaversity.

I have argued in my previous writing that the success of the metaverse and the world of AR doesn't rely on the fascination of experience alone; it must embed utility and sustainability into the mix. This is where the power of content comes into discussion. How often are the labs on your brick-and-mortar campuses renovated or updated with new equipment and tools?

In the metaversity, the potential to upgrade remains infinite, as we take quantum leaps toward quantum computing. From the intranet to the internet, from servers to the cloud and from modems to starlink satellites, the future of connectivity is extraordinary. We just need to develop platforms and hosting spaces that are true to the advancements offered by this global connectivity.

Digitally unsure educators must put themselves in the shoes of the digitally native members of Gen Z to really understand their learning capacities. One such member of Gen Z might spend most of their days exploring spectacular open-world environments in highly imaginative games, crafting worlds in Minecraft, devouring critically developed challenges and coding and designing software. How inspired would they be standing in front of Bohr's atomic model created from ping pong balls and cardboard? If you showed the same kid an immersive atomic model through AR, he might become your next Higgs.

We must speak to students in the language they speak. Gen Z is experienced in exploring 3D worlds through photorealistic experiences on their digital devices. It's time to take education and learning to their own playing field.

Think of the metaversity as an integrated network of educational virtual worlds navigated via eye movements, feedback controllers or voice commands. Its beauty lies in the fact that it feeds right into the cravings of the modern-day learner.

Imagine the authenticity of learning when plagiarism is combated with NFTs and knowledge is experienced, not just accessed. The benefits of having your learning history spread over decentralized blockchains make learning secure and deceit nearly impossible. In a metaclass, all contributors to course development may claim a stake in whatever stems from that course, similar to an Uber-like economy where all contributors benefit intellectually, economically and socially while preserving their ownership over their contribution. Technology is here to stay, so we must build real estate that doesn't leave behind ruins, but rather an everlasting experience.

Let us also remember that the metaverse comes with its own challenges. To ensure that the metaverse remains secure, organizations must take steps to regulate it properly. It must be ensured so that we have clear policies regarding acceptable behavior on the platform and how violations will be handled if they occur. Organizations should also invest in tools, such as automated moderation systems or manual review processes, which can help detect potential issues before they become serious problems.

Additionally, organizations need to educate their users about privacy concerns related to using virtual worlds or other online spaces — this includes understanding how data may be collected by third parties or used for targeted advertising purposes without consent from those involved in activities within these environments.

Finally, cybersecurity measures must be taken into account when embracing the metaverse — this means regularly patching software vulnerabilities, implementing authentication protocols such as two-factor authentication, encrypting communications between participants on different platforms (if applicable), monitoring user activity closely for suspicious behavior and having incident response plans ready just in case something does go wrong.

All of these measures can help protect both readers' personal information and allow them access to virtual worlds safely — so everyone involved has an enjoyable experience exploring all that lies beyond our physical world's boundaries!