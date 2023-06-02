Unlocking the Code to Consistent Success: 19 Strategies That Work Wonders

In the pursuit of success, it can often appear as though some individuals are blessed with luck, stumbling upon triumph by chance. Yet, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that true achievement stems from a combination of unwavering dedication, meticulous planning and strategic execution. This begs the question: What are the powerful strategies that foster consistent and repeatable success?

Below, 19 Newsweek Expert Forum members explore key strategies that pave the way for sustained success and the underlying mechanisms that make them so effective.

1. Be Consistent

As one of my mentors Tom Ferry says, "Do the thing, have the power." We all have greatness inside us, but unless we complete day-to-day tasks that move our business forward, we will not grow into our greatness. - Stephanie Arnett, StephArnettMS

2. Ensure Your Processes Are Repeatable

Repeatability doesn't happen by accident. We have had policies and procedures in place to assure repeatability from day one. More importantly, we train each new employee on the importance of repeatability and following the policies and procedures. For example, all company work is stored on common drives and organized into structured files. - Tia Goss Sawhney, Teus Health, LLC

3. Have a Daily Routine

A simple way for individuals to achieve ongoing, repeatable success is to create and maintain a daily routine. This strategy works so well in that it helps individuals to develop discipline and consistency in their lives to prioritize their time, energy and attention towards their goals and values. It also helps to eliminate distractions and unnecessary activities. - Ronke Komolafe, Integrated Physical & Behavioral Health Alliance

4. Embrace Growth and Change

Choosing growth over comfort requires adopting a growth mindset, challenging our natural tendencies and releasing any resistance to change. Embracing growth makes us more adaptable, resilient and open to learning, enabling us to continuously improve and transform ourselves for ongoing, repeatable success. - Anna Yusim

5. Demonstrate That You Care

We formed our first startup company five years ago and have formed a new company every year since. The key has been focusing on mission-critical businesses that our employees truly care about. We have also committed about $6.5 million in community give-back initiatives such as a free pharmacy discount card. People work hard when they know their company truly cares. - Kevin Carr, Edera L3C (operates the National Coordination Center)

6. Lean Into What Motivates You

Start by answering these two questions: What is the success you'd like? What would having that success actually do for you? These will help uncover what drives you and connect with, work in and from the source of your enthusiasm. Tap into what drives you and allow it to power you forward. - Jay Steven Levin, WinThinking

7. View Successes as Stems for Growth

Picture successes as a tree graphic. In fact, have a "Success Wall" in your organization where this graphic resides and grows. If an action or project is deemed successful, then it becomes a stem for other successes. In this way, each success is not repeated but built upon for greater success and expansion. Simply repeating successes is not sustainable. - Daniel Lutz, Ph.D., Lutz Globe LLC – Global Leadership of Business and Education

8. Use Customer Feedback to Inform Innovation Strategies

Forging two-way, trusted and consultative relationships gives organizations the chance to understand customers' specific needs as they evolve. As organizations develop new solutions, update existing ones or find new ways to deliver value, they'll know which elements of their offering are in demand. This will result in sustained success over time. - Faisal Pandit, Panasonic Connect North America

9. Stay Knowledgeable

A successful approach to continually achieving repeatable results is to stay informed about current market trends. Doing so will give you the advantage and insight needed to adjust your strategies and make changes as necessary. - Tammy McCrory, McCrory Center: Behavioral Health

10. Work With the Law of Attraction

The energy that you generate and share will attract and inspire others. Be open to new ideas, listen and engage in an energetic conversational flow. Often, a new inspirational idea was not generated through hard work and planning but emerges spontaneously as one thought sparks another. - Margie Kiesel, Avaneer Health

11. Establish Measurable Goals

Setting specific and measurable goals allows for a clear direction and focus, making it easier to create actionable plans and track progress. By regularly reviewing and adjusting goals, you can ensure that you stay on track and adapt to changing circumstances. This approach works well because it provides a roadmap for success and motivates individuals. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

12. Focus on Networking

In the beginning, it's a lot of hard work, luck and trial and error. For me, I've found that networking is one of the biggest reasons I've found success in the "luck" area of business and have been able to have something to show for when those new and natural interactions happen. By building in intentional time for networking, your chances for repeatable luck will only increase. - Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants

13. Use a To-Do List

Writing down your daily tasks and goals is a really important strategy. Check each one off as you go through them and hold yourself accountable to them. There is no better feeling than going to bed with all of your tasks checked off for the day. All of that work will eventually add up and the results will be a reflection of that hard work. - Christian Anderson, Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

14. Combine Sales Strategy With Charisma

There is a sales strategy that has been shown over decades to work well and you shouldn't tamper with ita success. The strategy is greet, qualify, demonstrate and close. It sounds simple but there are nuances within each step that require some charisma and practice. The sales steps are based on psychology and that's why they work well. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

15. Hold Employees Accountable

Culture eats strategy for breakfast; clarity eats culture and strategy for lunch. Clarify with each person what their expectations are and set up a system for achieving accountability from each of them. - Mark Goulston, Mark Goulston, M.D., Inc.

16. Do Less

We often buy into the belief that success is about more, but what if success is about less? My simple formula for sustainable success is pause + ponder + prioritize = success with less. This formula acts as a filter that makes it easier to release obligations that no longer serve you to make room for the people and experiences that do. If everything is important, then nothing is important. - Karen Mangia, Salesforce

17. Be Willing to Make Mistakes

It may seem paradoxical, but the key to scalable success is actually failure! To succeed, you have to overcome obstacles and learn from your mistakes. Trying, failing and then trying again yields invaluable insights, so it's just as important to reflect on and learn from your mistakes as it is to be willing to try new things that won't always succeed. - Gergo Vari, Lensa

18. Put Yourself in Social Situations

Hard work and smart planning are important—but so is luck. Before you say that there is nothing you can do about luck, actually there is. For example, some deals happen because of personal interactions that made an impression on a prospective customer. Enhance your luck by attending forums, cocktail parties, events and other social situations where you can form a personal bond with other people. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

19. Be an Example for Your Employees

A key to achieving success is to model the behaviors and practices you want to see in your teams. For me, that means continuing to see patients and practice medicine while leading a physician organization. It also means always being at my best—even when I'm not feeling my best. People expect leaders to exude calm confidence, show a positive outlook and provide a patient ear and reassuring smile. - Alexa Kimball, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess