Unsettling Video Captures Giant Bear Standing on Porch of New York Cabin

Bewildering footage has been shared of the moment a giant bear decided to drop in on a New York cabin owner earlier this month.

Cesar, who owns the property in Hewlett, New York, was stunned to receive a notification on his phone in the middle of the night, informing him that there was a surprise guest at the cabin.

In the clip, the bear can be seen standing on its hind legs, inches from the doorway to the cabin, sniffing around the space, as if searching for a source of food. "We noticed the Ring notification early in the morning (2:45 a.m.) and, upon viewing, we were in disbelief," Cesar told Ring. "This was a very big bear."

A screenshot of the giant bear waiting outside the New York cabin. The homeowner was woken in the middle of the night by the arrival of his surprise visitor. Ring.com

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation estimates there are between 6,000 and 8,000 black bears living out in the open across the state. It's not uncommon for homeowners in areas close to natural bear habitats to come across these animals from time to time. Most of these encounters will pass without incident, but problems can arise in situations where someone has unknowingly created a potential source of food for bears.

Bird feeders, barbecue grills, pet food and poorly stored garbage can all serve to attract bears to a property. Away from sources of food, dogs have also been shown to be a source of particular interest to bears.

In 2014, a study from researchers at the University of Calgary found that of the previous 92 bear attacks reported in the U.S., 49 involved dogs. In any event, it's crucial to secure pets and any potential food sources.

Fortunately, in the case of Cesar, there were no such issues. However, he was eager to share the video, which was filmed on April 18, to remind others to stay vigilant.

"This is the first time that a bear was recorded on our Ring Doorbell," Cesar said. "They do roam around our neighborhood, but usually at night, because they are shy animals and tend to avoid people."

Cesar added: "We want to share the video to bring awareness to the local community and tourists that bears do roam the area. This awareness will minimize potential danger for both people and wildlife/bears."

It's not the first time that a New York homeowner has been surprised by such an animal. Back in March, one Wappingers Falls resident was stunned to discover a bear testing out the trampoline in their backyard.

Away from New York, a man in Minnesota captured a hair-raising close encounter with a bear on camera, while in Colorado, a bear was filmed stealing a food hamper from a truck.

