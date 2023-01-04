Owner's Unusual Signal to Dog for Walkies Delights Internet

A dog owner has revealed a unique way of letting the dog know it's time for walkies.

In the video, which has nearly 8 million views, user @carlafarren1 holds her wireless headphone case, clicking it closed and explaining in the caption: "Knows she's getting walked when the earphones come out".

As the case snaps shut, a chocolate Labrador comes racing in to the room, running up to her owner and making excited noises. The caption reads: "Love walkies."

Users shared their own unique signs for "walkies."

One user said: "My dog has learned the sound when the xbox turns off and knows its her time to shine," while another one shared: "My dog knows when I ask google what the weather is haha."

Some dog owners have an amazing bond with their animals that can almost seem like a telepathic connection. Dogs can sometimes pick up on our cues and behavior to know when certain favorite or hated activities are coming up, such as walkies and dinner time, or the dreaded trip to the vet.

Writing for the Daily Paws, veterinary behaviorist Lisa Radosta said: "Dogs most certainly have a sense of time passing. They most likely mark the passage of time in relation to other stimuli, such as the location of the sun in the sky, hunger, thirst, or the location of the moon in the sky."

While dogs may not be able to tell the time, a dog's sense of the right time for certain activities is reinforced by routine and behavior.

"While daylight to us may mean morning, it also means a lot of other things, like coffee, breakfast, showering, and getting ready for school or work," Radosta says. "For dogs, it's no different. Daylight means the start of the day: eating breakfast, going out to eliminate, taking a walk, getting table scraps, their pet parent going to work, and so on."

This research reinforces that routine is important for a happy dog. The American Kennel Club says "dogs thrive on consistency and benefit from knowing what to expect. Routines can support every aspect of your relationship with your dog, from house training to grooming to preventing some behavioral challenges and boosting canine confidence."

While routine helps, the AKC also says that if a routine is too rigid, your dog might get antsy if you choose to sleep in and not feed them when they're used to it. "Instead of building a routine on a specific time, prioritize creating consistency around your pet's training or exercise and where your dog eats their meals," it says. "This can help support pets without making them rigidly dependent on exact timeliness."

