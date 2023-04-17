With Russia's aggression against Ukraine shaking the very foundations of the international order, the international community is now at a historic turning point. It goes without saying that policy coordination at the G7 is more important than ever. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his determination to lead the discussions as the chair, and to show the world that the G7 has the strong will to uphold the international order based on the rule of law, firmly rejecting any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force, or the threat of nuclear weapons as posed by Russia, let alone use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

At this year's G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, I would like to have a frank and in-depth exchange of views among the G7 foreign ministers on various urgent issues facing the international community, in Karuizawa, the venue gifted with rich nature.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during a press conference following meetings at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

First, the situation in Ukraine—Russia's aggression against Ukraine is not only a problem in Europe but also a challenge to the principles on which the international community as a whole relies, which makes the unity of the G7 even more important. Last year, the G7 led international efforts by holding six summit meetings and 11 foreign ministers' meetings, including online ones, featuring a level of unprecedented frequency and close coordination among the participants.

This close coordination among the G7 countries will continue under the Japanese presidency in 2023. At the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Feb. 18 in Munich, Germany, the group stressed its commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, welcomed Ukraine's commitment to a just and lasting peace. On Feb. 24, Prime Minister Kishida hosted a G7 leaders' video conference and reaffirmed the G7's united efforts of this year to address Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kishida visited Ukraine on March 21 to witness the severe situation caused by Russia's war of aggression with his own eyes and held a summit meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, directly conveying the unwavering solidarity of Japan, the G7, and other like-minded countries toward the people of Ukraine. In addition to the $7.1 billion in aid that Japan has pledged to date, the Japanese government informed President Zelensky of its provision of $470 million in new comprehensive bilateral grant aid for various sectors including energy, and $30 million in nonlethal defense equipment assistance through NATO's Trust Fund. President Zelensky expressed his profound gratitude for Japan's assistance.

In order to prevent further atrocities in Ukraine, we must end Russia's offensive as soon as possible. I am determined to lead the discussions at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to deliver a united message as the G7, and contribute to the outcomes at the G7 Hiroshima Summit. I also intend to hold discussions on how to deal with the global impact of the situation regarding Ukraine and to strengthen our outreach to those countries affected by the crisis.

The next topic of concern is the Indo-Pacific. This region is the growth engine of the global economy, but it is exposed to various challenges. It is in the interest of not only the G7 but the world to enrich this region as a place that values freedom and the rule of law, free from force and coercion. From this perspective, a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) is a vision that is gaining in relevance, and is also important from the perspective of strengthening relations with emerging and developing countries. Last month, the government of Japan announced its new plan for FOIP, believing that it is important to demonstrate Japan's concrete views on the concept of FOIP at this turning point in history and on the expansion of cooperation to realize a FOIP.

Cooperation with other countries is also essential to realize a FOIP. Japan welcomes that G7 members have announced relevant strategies and other measures to strengthen their commitment in the Indo-Pacific. At this Foreign Ministers' Meeting, I would like to reaffirm the partnership among the G7, further expand the circle of countries that share the vision, and send a strong message that we will work with various countries on the global stage.

In addition, we plan to discuss various topics including regional affairs such as China and North Korea, cooperation with international partners, nuclear disarmament, and non-proliferation. For the success of the G7 Hiroshima Summit, I look forward to holding fruitful discussions at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the beautiful town of Karuizawa, Nagano.

Japan holds the G7 presidency in 2023 and will host the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano, from April 16 to 18.

Yoshimasa Hayashi is Japan's minister of foreign affairs.

