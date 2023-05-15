The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a second-period goal by Nicolas Hague #14 against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 4-3.

The Dallas Stars' Game 7 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night cemented the NHL's conference-final matchups. In the Western Conference, Dallas will take on the Vegas Golden Knights. In the East, the Florida Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vegas and Carolina are the higher seeds and will have home-ice advantage. They are also the favorites in the latest 2023 Stanley Cup odds, shown in the table below.

2023 Stanley Cup Odds

Team Odds Carolina Hurricanes +225 Vegas Golden Knights +250 Dallas Stars +300 Florida Panthers +330

The Hurricanes enter the conference finals as slight betting favorites at +225 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by the Golden Knights (+250), Stars (+300), and Panthers (+330).

FanDuel is even more bullish on Carolina, listing the Canes at +195 with Vegas at +240, Dallas at an identical +300, and Florida at a longer +370.

Carolina and Vegas were both +1200 to win the Cup before the postseason began, while Dallas was +1600 and the Panthers were a +2600 longshot.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Series Odds

Team Odds to Win Series Series Spread Vegas Golden Knights -130 TBD Dallas Stars +110 TBD

The opening odds for the Vegas vs. Dallas Western Conference final slightly favors the Golden Knights at -130.

Vegas has arguably been the most impressive team in the postseason. In round one, they dispatched the Winnipeg Jets in just five games. In round two, they took care of Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers in six, including a 4-2 road victory on Sunday to close out the series in which they held the Oilers scoreless for the final 58 minutes of the game.

Dallas has had to work considerably harder to get to this point. They played a brutally physical six-game series with Minnesota in round one, followed by a seven-game series with Seattle in round two.

They were full value for the Game 7 win on Monday night, though, outshooting the Kraken 28-23, generating considerably more high-danger chances, and pitching a 59-minute shutout before Oliver Bjorkstrand finally got Seattle on the board with just 17 seconds remaining in the game.

Game 1 between the Stars and Golden Knights takes place on Friday, May 19, in Vegas at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Series Odds

Team Odds to Win Series Series Spread Carolina Hurricanes -135 -1.5 (+155) Florida Panthers +115 +1.5 (-190)

Carolina's run to the Eastern Conference finals consisted of a six-game series win over the New York Islanders in round one, followed by a five-game decimation of the New Jersey Devils in round two.

The Hurricanes' performance is all the more impressive considering Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen, arguably two of their top-three forwards, are out for the season.

The Canes have employed an offense-by-committee approach in the postseason. Eleven players have at least six points and none have more than ten. Their top defense pairing of Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns have been phenomenal, boasting a +22 rating between them.

Florida's path through the first two rounds featured two very different series. The Panthers fell into a 3-1 hole against the top-seeded, record-setting Boston Bruins in the first round, only to pull off a comeback for the ages which included two OT victories in Games 5 and 7.

Their second-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs was far more dominant. Florida opened the series with a pair of demoralizing road victories in Toronto and managed to dispatch the favored Leafs in five games, including another series-winning overtime.

Game 1 of the Florida vs. Carolina series goes on Thursday, May 18, in Raleigh.

