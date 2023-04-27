Updated NBA Championship Odds and Second-Round Series Prices

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns leaves the court after the Suns defeated the Clippers 136-130 in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The first-round of the NBA playoffs has delivered some classic finishes and one stunning upset. With the Eastern Conference No. 1-seed Milwaukee Bucks crashing out to the Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 Miami Heat in the first round - four games to one, no less - the updated NBA championship odds now list the Eastern Conference No. 2 Boston Celtics as the +140 favorites to win their first championship since 2008.

Updated 2023 NBA Championship Odds

Team Odds Boston Celtics +140 Phoenix Suns +400 Golden State Warriors +700 Philadelphia 76ers +750 Denver Nuggets +800 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 New York Knicks +2000 Miami Heat +3500 Memphis Grizzlies +5500 Sacramento Kings +12000 Atlanta Hawks +50000

The odds drop off fairly significantly after Boston, with Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns listed as the +400 second-favorite. Golden State (+700), Philadelphia (+750), and Denver (+800) round out the top five and are the only other teams shorter than +1200.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Ironically, Boston has yet to officially advance to the second round, holding a 3-2 edge on the Atlanta Hawks in their best-of-seven series.

Five teams have already finished off their best-of-sevens: the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves (4-1), the Suns beat the Clippers (4-1), the Knicks beat the Cavaliers (4-1), and the 76ers swept the Nets.

The other ongoing series see the Warriors leading the Kings 3-2, and the Lakers leading the Grizzlies by the same score.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The opening odds for the second-round matchups project two tight series so far.

NBA Second-Round Series Odds

Matchup (Seed) Odds to Win Series Game Spread 76ers (EC3) vs. Celtics (EC2) or Hawks (EC7) TBD TBD Knicks (EC5) vs. Heat (EC8) -145 / +120 -1.5 (+150) / +1.5 (-180) Nuggets (WC1) vs. Suns (WC4) +120 / -140 +1.5 (-150) / -1.5 (+125) Warriors (WC6) or Kings (WC3) vs. Lakers (WC7) or Grizzlies (WC2) TBD TBD

Only two of the four second-round series were set at the time of publication. Holding a 3-2 series lead, the Celtics are heavy favorites (-2500) to advance past the Hawks, which would set up a heavyweight clash with the 76ers in the second round. The Celtics would have home-court advantage over Philadelphia, but the Sixers will get home-court if the Hawks manage to stage an improbable comeback.

In the Western Conference, the Warriors (-900) and Lakers (-425) are heavily favored to meet in round two. The No. 6-seeded Warriors would get home-court in that matchup against LeBron James' seventh-seeded Lakers.

Here's how the full playoff bracket looks as of Thursday morning.

Updated NBA playoff bracket as of April 27, 2023. Ian Jones/SportsBettingDime.com

Only one game is on the NBA schedule tonight with the Celtics getting their second chance to closeout the Hawks in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Friday's schedule sees a pair of Game 6s: Sacramento at Golden State (8:00 p.m. ET) and Memphis at L.A. Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET).