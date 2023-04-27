Sports

Updated NBA Championship Odds and Second-Round Series Prices

Kevin Durant high-fives fans
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns leaves the court after the Suns defeated the Clippers 136-130 in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
The first-round of the NBA playoffs has delivered some classic finishes and one stunning upset. With the Eastern Conference No. 1-seed Milwaukee Bucks crashing out to the Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 Miami Heat in the first round - four games to one, no less - the updated NBA championship odds now list the Eastern Conference No. 2 Boston Celtics as the +140 favorites to win their first championship since 2008.

Updated 2023 NBA Championship Odds

Team

Odds

Boston Celtics

+140

Phoenix Suns

+400

Golden State Warriors

+700

Philadelphia 76ers

+750

Denver Nuggets

+800

Los Angeles Lakers

+1200

New York Knicks

+2000

Miami Heat

+3500

Memphis Grizzlies

+5500

Sacramento Kings

+12000

Atlanta Hawks

+50000

The odds drop off fairly significantly after Boston, with Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns listed as the +400 second-favorite. Golden State (+700), Philadelphia (+750), and Denver (+800) round out the top five and are the only other teams shorter than +1200.

Ironically, Boston has yet to officially advance to the second round, holding a 3-2 edge on the Atlanta Hawks in their best-of-seven series.

Five teams have already finished off their best-of-sevens: the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves (4-1), the Suns beat the Clippers (4-1), the Knicks beat the Cavaliers (4-1), and the 76ers swept the Nets.

The other ongoing series see the Warriors leading the Kings 3-2, and the Lakers leading the Grizzlies by the same score.

The opening odds for the second-round matchups project two tight series so far.

NBA Second-Round Series Odds

Matchup (Seed)

Odds to Win Series

Game Spread

76ers (EC3) vs. Celtics (EC2) or Hawks (EC7)

TBD

TBD

Knicks (EC5) vs. Heat (EC8)

-145 / +120

-1.5 (+150) / +1.5 (-180)

Nuggets (WC1) vs. Suns (WC4)

+120 / -140

+1.5 (-150) / -1.5 (+125)

Warriors (WC6) or Kings (WC3) vs. Lakers (WC7) or Grizzlies (WC2)

TBD

TBD

Only two of the four second-round series were set at the time of publication. Holding a 3-2 series lead, the Celtics are heavy favorites (-2500) to advance past the Hawks, which would set up a heavyweight clash with the 76ers in the second round. The Celtics would have home-court advantage over Philadelphia, but the Sixers will get home-court if the Hawks manage to stage an improbable comeback.

In the Western Conference, the Warriors (-900) and Lakers (-425) are heavily favored to meet in round two. The No. 6-seeded Warriors would get home-court in that matchup against LeBron James' seventh-seeded Lakers.

Here's how the full playoff bracket looks as of Thursday morning.

Updated NBA playoff bracket
Updated NBA playoff bracket as of April 27, 2023. Ian Jones/SportsBettingDime.com

Only one game is on the NBA schedule tonight with the Celtics getting their second chance to closeout the Hawks in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Friday's schedule sees a pair of Game 6s: Sacramento at Golden State (8:00 p.m. ET) and Memphis at L.A. Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET).

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC