The 2023 Final Four is set, and it's one of the most-unlikely quartets in NCAA Tournament history. In the first semifinal on Saturday, April 1, South Region No. 5 San Diego State will meet East Region No. 9 Florida Atlantic. In the second semi, West Region No. 4 UConn will face Midwest No. 5 Miami.

The table below shows the updated odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook upon the completion of the Elite Eight.

Updated 2023 March Madness Odds

Team Odds UConn -130 San Diego State +380 Miami +550 Florida Atlantic +600

UConn is a heavy favorite at -135, followed by San Diego State (+380), Miami (+450), and FAU (+550). UConn was the only one of these four teams that was among the top-ten NCAA Tournament favorites after Selection Sunday.

UConn favored over Miami by 5.5 in Final Four

The opening Final Four odds have UConn as 5.5-point chalk against Miami, and the Huskies' performance to date certainly warrants it. UConn has won its first four games of the tournament by at least 15 points. The Huskies ran over No. 13 Iona (87-63), No. 5 Saint Mary's (70-55), No. 8 Arkansas (88-65), and No. 3 Gonzaga (82-54).

Their final 20 minutes against the Zags was arguably the most-impressive half by any team in the tournament so far. Already up seven at the half, UConn obliterated Gonzaga 43-22 in the second stanza.

UConn's impressive run through the March Madness bracket has moved the team to the number-one rating at KenPom, Torvik, and Haslametrics.

Miami's path to the national semifinals has been almost as impressive. The Hurricanes took care of No. 12 Drake (63-56), No. 4 Indiana (85-69), No. 1 Houston (89-75), and No. 2 Texas (88-81). The win over Texas was one of the grittiest wins of the tournament by any team. Trailing by as many as 13 in the second half, the Hurricanes clawed their way back and effectively won the game at the free-throw line. Miami was an exceptional 28-32 from the stripe, compared to just 11-15 for Texas.

San Diego State Opens as Favorite over FAU

San Diego State has opened as a slight two-point favorite over FAU in the Final Four. The Aztecs are -130 on the moneyline with the Owls coming back at +110.

San Diego State's path to the Final Four included wins over No. 12 Charleston (63-57), No. 13 Furman (75-52), No. 1 Alabama (71-64), and No. 6 Creighton (57-56). They currently rate 14th at KenPom, moving up two spots since the tournament began.

Florida Atlantic arrives at the Final Four after defeating No. 8 Memphis (66-65), No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (78-70), No. 4 Tennessee (62-55), and No. 3 Kansas State (79-76). The Owls own the nation's longest active win streak at 11 and will finish the 2022-23 season with the most wins in the country (35 minimum) no matter what happens in the Final Four.