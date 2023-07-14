World

Uranium Plant Explosion in Russia Sparks Nuclear Radiation Fears

By
World Russia Ukraine War Nuclear

An explosion at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region on Friday prompted Russia's state nuclear corporation to publish a statement to ease fears.

At around 9 a.m. local time, a cylinder with depleted uranium hexafluoride was "depressurized" in a workshop at the Ural Electrochemical Combine in Novouralsk, the statement from Rosatom, which owns the plant, said.

Uranium hexafluoride is a chemical used during the uranium enrichment process.

Stock image sign of radiation hazard
A stock image shows a radiation hazard sign. An explosion at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region killed at least one person on Friday. Getty Images

Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti cited a source in emergency services as saying that one person had died as a result of "mechanical impact" but that radiation levels at the facility were normal.

Rosatom said the incident was "promptly localized" and added that there was no risk to people living near the plant.

"The workshop is being sanitized. The rest are operating normally," it said.

Russian news outlet E1 reported that more than 100 workers from the plant were being taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC