Uranium Plant Explosion in Russia Sparks Nuclear Radiation Fears

An explosion at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region on Friday prompted Russia's state nuclear corporation to publish a statement to ease fears.

At around 9 a.m. local time, a cylinder with depleted uranium hexafluoride was "depressurized" in a workshop at the Ural Electrochemical Combine in Novouralsk, the statement from Rosatom, which owns the plant, said.

Uranium hexafluoride is a chemical used during the uranium enrichment process.

A stock image shows a radiation hazard sign. An explosion at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region killed at least one person on Friday. Getty Images

Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti cited a source in emergency services as saying that one person had died as a result of "mechanical impact" but that radiation levels at the facility were normal.

Rosatom said the incident was "promptly localized" and added that there was no risk to people living near the plant.

"The workshop is being sanitized. The rest are operating normally," it said.

Russian news outlet E1 reported that more than 100 workers from the plant were being taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.