U.S. Colonel Training Zelensky Forces Accuses Soldiers of War 'Atrocities'

Andrew Milburn, a retired U.S. Marine colonel who spent months in Ukraine helping to train President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces, said during a recent interview that while most Ukrainian soldiers were professional, he did see some commit "atrocities."

Milburn is the founder and CEO of The Mozart Group, a company composed mainly of former special operations soldiers that has provided services to Ukraine ranging from frontline training to medical evacuation and casualty care. Milburn named the company as a direct counterpoint to the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit named for another famous composer.

Max Blumenthal, founder of The Grayzone website, posted a clip to Twitter on Monday of Milburn speaking last month on The Team House podcast.

The video, which was originally posted in full on the podcast's YouTube channel, shows Milburn continuing to express his support for Ukraine, saying working there has left him with a sense of purpose. However, he also called the country a "corrupt" society.

"I'm not a big fan of Ukraine," he said of the government. "I care deeply about its people. I care deeply about the Ukrainian soldiers."

Milburn seemed to mainly take issue with what he said were Ukrainians filming prisoners of war, though he also suggested he had possibly seen worse offenses.

"For the most part, they don't commit atrocities," Milburn said. "You shouldn't kill dudes who surrendered...and there was plenty of that. There's all kinds of atrocities to go around."

Before his time in Ukraine, Milburn spent more than 30 years in the Marines and completed tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2020, he published his memoir, When the Tempest Gathers, that chronicles his time on battlefields around the world.

Blumenthal tweeted that during The Team House interview "the craft bourbon flowed" while Milburn spoke with hosts Dave Parke and Jack Murphy. Blumenthal hints that intoxication played a part in Milburn veering "to paint a much darker picture of what he saw in Ukraine."

During the two-hour-plus conversation, Milburn also discussed war tactics and praised the Ukrainians for their knowledge of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), saying they should be provided with "more advanced European and U.S drones."

Milburn also discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin and said Russia isn't suffering from reported battleground setbacks as much as people might think.

"I think it's very easy to dismiss Putin as being insane," Milburn said. "There's a method to his madness."

