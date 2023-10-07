US Embassy in Israel Issues Warning as Ted Cruz Condemns 'Atrocities'

The U.S. embassy in Israel has issued a warning to American citizens, urging them to "take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness," following a massive attack on southern and central Israel by Hamas forces.

Hamas said it fired 5,000 rockets at targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv, while dozens of gunmen from the group infiltrated across the border to conduct attacks. Newsweek has been unable to verify this. Footage posted on social media appears to show multiple dead Israeli soldiers and civilians, while Hamas has released video, which it claims shows a number of Israeli soldiers who have been captured by its gunmen.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz released a statement accusing "Iran-controlled Hamas terrorists" of launching "a literal war against Israel."

People try to extinguish fire on cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023.

In a security update, the U.S. Embassy to Israel, in Jerusalem, said: "The U.S. Embassy is closely monitoring the security situation as a result of rockets fired from Gaza across southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and the infiltration of Hamas militants.

"The U.S. Embassy is aware that there have been casualties as a result of these incidents. U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning.

"U.S. Embassy personnel are currently sheltering in place. U.S. government personnel continue to be prohibited from travel to Gaza and areas within seven (7) miles of Gaza," the security update added.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Cruz suggested Iranian culpability in the attacks. He wrote: "Iran-controlled Hamas terrorists launched a literal war against Israel tonight. Our Israeli allies will now do what they must to defend themselves and I stand with them as they confront this violence and these atrocities.

"The United States must continue to support Israel's absolute right to self-defense and ensure it has the military resources and diplomatic support it needs to confront the genocidal Iran-controlled terrorists who seek Israel's destruction," Cruz added.

Kari Lake, a prominent, Donald Trump-supporting Republican who is expected to run for an Arizona Senate seat, posted: "Hamas Terrorists have launched war against Israel. They've unleashed a hellfire of bombs and are going door to door murdering Israeli civilians.

"America must stand with our friend and ally in the Middle East. I will always support Israel's rights as a sovereign Nation. She has every right to defend herself against these barbaric monsters. I have full faith and confidence that she will do just that," Lake added.

X owner Elon Musk posted: "Sorry to see what's happening in Israel. I hope there can be peace one day."